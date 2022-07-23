How is fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) used to produce a spectral karyotype?
When disrupting a mouse gene by knockout, why is it desirable to breed mice until offspring homozygous (−/−) for the knockout target gene are obtained?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Gene Knockout Technique
Homozygosity in Genetic Studies
Genetic Breeding Strategies for Knockout Mice
What is the difference between a knockout animal and a transgenic animal?
One complication of making a transgenic animal is that the transgene may integrate at random into the coding region, or the regulatory region, of an endogenous gene. What might be the consequences of such random integrations? How might this complicate genetic analysis of the transgene?
What techniques can scientists use to determine if a particular transgene has been integrated into the genome of an organism?
Gene targeting and gene editing are both techniques for removing or modifying a particular gene, each of which can produce the same ultimate goal. What is the main technical difference in how DNA is modified that differs between these approaches?
The CRISPR-Cas system has great potential but also raises many ethical issues about its potential applications because, theoretically, it can be used to edit any gene in the genome. What do you think are some of the concerns about the use of CRISPR-Cas on humans? Should CRISPR-Cas applications be limited for use on only certain human genes but not others? Explain your answers.