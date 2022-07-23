Skip to main content
What techniques can scientists use to determine if a particular transgene has been integrated into the genome of an organism?

Understand that a transgene is a gene that has been transferred from one organism into the genome of another, and scientists need to confirm its presence and integration into the host genome.
Use Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) to amplify specific DNA sequences of the transgene. Design primers that match the transgene sequence and perform PCR on the organism's DNA to check for the presence of the transgene.
Perform Southern blot analysis to detect the integration and copy number of the transgene. This involves digesting genomic DNA with restriction enzymes, separating fragments by gel electrophoresis, transferring them to a membrane, and hybridizing with a labeled probe specific to the transgene.
Use Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) to visualize the physical location of the transgene on chromosomes. This technique uses fluorescently labeled probes that bind to the transgene sequence in chromosome spreads.
Consider using quantitative PCR (qPCR) or digital droplet PCR to estimate the copy number of the transgene, or sequencing methods to confirm the exact integration site and sequence integrity.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transgene Integration

Transgene integration refers to the insertion of foreign DNA into an organism's genome. Understanding this process is essential because it determines whether the introduced gene is stably incorporated and can be inherited by subsequent generations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:12
Transgenic Organisms and Gene Therapy

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

PCR is a molecular technique used to amplify specific DNA sequences. Scientists use PCR to detect the presence of a transgene by designing primers that target the inserted gene, allowing rapid and sensitive identification of transgene integration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:39
Genetic Cloning

Southern Blotting

Southern blotting is a method for detecting specific DNA sequences within a genome. It involves DNA digestion, gel electrophoresis, transfer to a membrane, and hybridization with a labeled probe, enabling confirmation of transgene integration and copy number.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:40
Methods for Analyzing DNA and RNA
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a knockout animal and a transgenic animal?

Textbook Question

One complication of making a transgenic animal is that the transgene may integrate at random into the coding region, or the regulatory region, of an endogenous gene. What might be the consequences of such random integrations? How might this complicate genetic analysis of the transgene?

Textbook Question

When disrupting a mouse gene by knockout, why is it desirable to breed mice until offspring homozygous (−/−) for the knockout target gene are obtained?

Textbook Question

Gene targeting and gene editing are both techniques for removing or modifying a particular gene, each of which can produce the same ultimate goal. What is the main technical difference in how DNA is modified that differs between these approaches?

Textbook Question

The CRISPR-Cas system has great potential but also raises many ethical issues about its potential applications because, theoretically, it can be used to edit any gene in the genome. What do you think are some of the concerns about the use of CRISPR-Cas on humans? Should CRISPR-Cas applications be limited for use on only certain human genes but not others? Explain your answers.

Textbook Question

The gel presented here shows the pattern of bands of fragments produced with several restriction enzymes. The enzymes used are identified above the lanes of the gel, and six possible restriction maps are shown in the column to the right.

One of the six restriction maps shown is consistent with the pattern of bands shown in the gel.

From your analysis of the pattern of bands on the gel, select the correct restriction map and explain your reasoning.

