To create a cDNA library, cDNA can be inserted into vectors and cloned. In the analysis of cDNA clones, it is often difficult to find clones that are full length—that is, many clones are shorter than the mature mRNA molecules from which they are derived. Why is this so?
In a typical PCR reaction, describe what is happening in stages occurring at temperature ranges
(a) 92-26 °C
(b) 45-65 °C and
(c) 65-75 °C
Key Concepts
Denaturation in PCR
Annealing of Primers
Extension or Elongation
Although the capture and trading of great apes has been banned in 112 countries since 1973, it is estimated that about 1000 chimpanzees are removed annually from Africa and smuggled into Europe, the United States, and Japan. This illegal trade is often disguised by simulating births in captivity. Until recently, genetic identity tests to uncover these illegal activities were not used because of the lack of highly polymorphic markers (markers that vary from one individual to the next) and the difficulties of obtaining chimpanzee blood samples. A study was reported in which DNA samples were extracted from freshly plucked chimpanzee hair roots and used as templates for PCR. The primers used in these studies flank highly polymorphic sites in human DNA that result from variable numbers of tandem nucleotide repeats. Several offspring and their putative parents were tested to determine whether the offspring were 'legitimate' or the product of illegal trading. The data are shown in the following Southern blot.
Examine the data carefully and choose the best conclusion.
a. None of the offspring is legitimate.
b. Offspring B and C are not the products of these parents and were probably purchased on the illegal market. The data are consistent with offspring A being legitimate.
c. Offspring A and B are products of the parents shown, but C is not and was therefore probably purchased on the illegal market.
d. There are not enough data to draw any conclusions. Additional polymorphic sites should be examined.
e. No conclusion can be drawn because 'human' primers were used.
To estimate the number of cleavage sites in a particular piece of DNA with a known size, you can apply the formula N/4ⁿ where N is the number of base pairs in the target DNA and n is the number of bases in the recognition sequence of the restriction enzyme. If the recognition sequence for BamHI is GGATCC and the phage DNA contains approximately 48,500 bp, how many cleavage sites would you expect?
We usually think of enzymes as being most active at around 37°C, yet in PCR the DNA polymerase is subjected to multiple exposures of relatively high temperatures and seems to function appropriately at 65–75°C. What is special about the DNA polymerase typically used in PCR?
Traditional Sanger sequencing has largely been replaced in recent years by next-generation and third-generation sequencing approaches. Describe advantages of these sequencing methods over first-generation Sanger sequencing.
How is fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) used to produce a spectral karyotype?