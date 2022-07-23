Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 19

In a typical PCR reaction, describe what is happening in stages occurring at temperature ranges
(a) 92-26 °C
(b) 45-65 °C and
(c) 65-75 °C

1
Identify the three main stages of a PCR cycle, each corresponding to a specific temperature range: denaturation, annealing, and extension.
For the temperature range 92-96 °C (noting the problem states 92-26 °C, which likely means 92 °C down to 26 °C, but typically denaturation occurs around 92-96 °C), explain that this is the denaturation step where the double-stranded DNA template is heated to separate into single strands by breaking hydrogen bonds.
For the temperature range 45-65 °C, describe the annealing step where the temperature is lowered to allow primers to bind or anneal to their complementary sequences on the single-stranded DNA templates.
For the temperature range 65-75 °C, explain the extension (or elongation) step where the DNA polymerase enzyme synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the primers, extending the DNA sequence complementary to the template strand.
Summarize that these three steps repeat cyclically to exponentially amplify the target DNA sequence during PCR.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Denaturation in PCR

Denaturation occurs at high temperatures (around 92-96 °C), where the double-stranded DNA melts into single strands by breaking hydrogen bonds between bases. This step is essential to separate the DNA template so primers can bind during the next stage.
Annealing of Primers
Guided course
04:17
Traditional vs. Next-Gen

Extension or Elongation

Annealing happens at moderate temperatures (typically 45-65 °C), allowing primers to bind or hybridize to their complementary sequences on the single-stranded DNA. The exact temperature depends on primer sequence and length, ensuring specificity of binding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:39
Genetic Cloning

Extension or Elongation

Extension occurs at an optimal temperature for DNA polymerase activity (usually 65-75 °C), where the enzyme synthesizes a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides complementary to the template strand, extending from the primer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:01
Translation Elongation
