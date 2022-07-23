Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 20 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 21
Chapter 20, Problem 21

Traditional Sanger sequencing has largely been replaced in recent years by next-generation and third-generation sequencing approaches. Describe advantages of these sequencing methods over first-generation Sanger sequencing.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basics of Sanger sequencing, which is a first-generation sequencing method that sequences DNA by incorporating chain-terminating dideoxynucleotides during DNA synthesis, producing fragments of varying lengths that are then separated by electrophoresis to determine the sequence.
Step 2: Identify key limitations of Sanger sequencing, such as relatively low throughput (sequencing one DNA fragment at a time), higher cost per base, and longer time required for sequencing large genomes.
Step 3: Explore next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods, which allow massively parallel sequencing of millions of DNA fragments simultaneously, greatly increasing throughput and reducing cost per base compared to Sanger sequencing.
Step 4: Examine third-generation sequencing technologies, which can sequence single DNA molecules in real-time without the need for amplification, providing longer read lengths and faster turnaround times, which help resolve complex genomic regions and structural variants.
Step 5: Summarize the advantages of next- and third-generation sequencing over Sanger sequencing, including higher throughput, lower cost per base, faster sequencing times, ability to sequence whole genomes efficiently, and improved detection of complex genetic variations.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
59s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sanger Sequencing (First-Generation Sequencing)

Sanger sequencing is a DNA sequencing method that uses chain-terminating dideoxynucleotides to generate DNA fragments of varying lengths. It provides high accuracy but is relatively low-throughput and time-consuming, making it less suitable for large-scale genome projects.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:12
Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Next-generation sequencing refers to high-throughput technologies that allow simultaneous sequencing of millions of DNA fragments. NGS offers faster, more cost-effective sequencing with massive parallelization, enabling whole-genome and transcriptome analysis at unprecedented scale.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Sequencing Difficulties

Third-Generation Sequencing

Third-generation sequencing technologies sequence single DNA molecules in real-time without amplification, producing longer reads than NGS. This approach improves genome assembly, detects structural variants, and reduces biases associated with amplification steps.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Sequencing Overview
Related Practice
Textbook Question

To estimate the number of cleavage sites in a particular piece of DNA with a known size, you can apply the formula N/4ⁿ where N is the number of base pairs in the target DNA and n is the number of bases in the recognition sequence of the restriction enzyme. If the recognition sequence for BamHI is GGATCC and the λ\lambda phage DNA contains approximately 48,500 bp, how many cleavage sites would you expect?

1173
views
Textbook Question

In a typical PCR reaction, describe what is happening in stages occurring at temperature ranges

(a) 92-26 °C

(b) 45-65 °C and

(c) 65-75 °C

667
views
Textbook Question

We usually think of enzymes as being most active at around 37°C, yet in PCR the DNA polymerase is subjected to multiple exposures of relatively high temperatures and seems to function appropriately at 65–75°C. What is special about the DNA polymerase typically used in PCR?

520
views
Textbook Question

How is fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) used to produce a spectral karyotype?

823
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a knockout animal and a transgenic animal?

848
views
Textbook Question

One complication of making a transgenic animal is that the transgene may integrate at random into the coding region, or the regulatory region, of an endogenous gene. What might be the consequences of such random integrations? How might this complicate genetic analysis of the transgene?

658
views