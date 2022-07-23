Skip to main content
What is the difference between a knockout animal and a transgenic animal?

Step 1: Understand the definition of a knockout animal. A knockout animal is one in which a specific gene has been intentionally disrupted or 'knocked out' to study the effects of losing that gene's function. This is usually done by targeted gene deletion or inactivation.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a transgenic animal. A transgenic animal is one that has had foreign DNA introduced into its genome, which can include additional copies of a gene, modified genes, or genes from other species, to study gene function or produce desired traits.
Step 3: Compare the genetic modifications. In knockout animals, the focus is on removing or disabling an existing gene, whereas in transgenic animals, new genetic material is added to the genome.
Step 4: Consider the purpose of each. Knockout animals help researchers understand the role of a gene by observing what happens when it is missing, while transgenic animals are used to study gene expression, protein function, or to create models with new traits.
Step 5: Summarize the key difference. The main distinction lies in the type of genetic alteration: knockout animals have genes removed or inactivated, and transgenic animals have new genes inserted.

Knockout Animal

A knockout animal is genetically engineered to have one or more specific genes completely disabled or 'knocked out.' This is done to study the function of that gene by observing the effects of its absence on the organism's traits or development.
Transgenic Animal

A transgenic animal contains foreign DNA that has been deliberately inserted into its genome. This added gene can come from the same or different species and is used to study gene function, produce proteins, or model diseases.
Genetic Engineering Techniques

Genetic engineering involves methods like gene targeting for knockouts and gene insertion for transgenics. Understanding these techniques helps differentiate how specific genes are removed or added to create knockout or transgenic animals.
