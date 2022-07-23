Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 9
Problem 9
Chapter 20, Problem 9

What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?

Understand that restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific recognition sites, which are short sequences of nucleotides. The frequency of these sites in a DNA molecule depends on the length and specificity of the recognition sequence.
Recognize that a restriction enzyme with a rare recognition site cuts DNA less frequently, resulting in fewer and larger DNA fragments compared to enzymes with common recognition sites.
Consider the advantage of using such enzymes: they produce larger fragments that can be useful for cloning large DNA segments, mapping genomes, or analyzing large structural features of DNA.
Identify scenarios where rare-cutting enzymes are preferred, such as when you want to isolate or study large genes, genomic regions, or when performing techniques like pulsed-field gel electrophoresis that separate large DNA fragments.
Summarize that rare-cutting restriction enzymes are valuable tools when the goal is to minimize the number of cuts and maintain larger DNA fragments for detailed genetic analysis or manipulation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Restriction Enzymes and Recognition Sites

Restriction enzymes are proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences called recognition sites. These sites are usually short, palindromic sequences. The frequency of these sites in a genome depends on their length and sequence specificity, influencing how often the enzyme cuts the DNA.
Advantages of Rare Recognition Sites

Enzymes with rare recognition sites cut DNA less frequently, producing fewer and larger fragments. This is useful for cloning large DNA segments or when fewer cuts are needed to maintain the integrity of the DNA, reducing complexity in downstream analysis.
Applications of Rare-Cutting Restriction Enzymes

Rare-cutting enzymes are used in applications like constructing genomic libraries, mapping large DNA molecules, or preparing DNA for techniques requiring large intact fragments, such as pulsed-field gel electrophoresis or certain cloning strategies.
