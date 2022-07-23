Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 11
Problem 11
Chapter 20, Problem 11

In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?

Understand that in recombinant DNA technology, a probe is a single-stranded DNA or RNA sequence that is complementary to a target sequence of interest.
Recognize that the probe is labeled with a detectable marker, such as a radioactive isotope or a fluorescent dye, to allow visualization after hybridization.
Use the probe to hybridize (bind) specifically to the complementary DNA or RNA sequence within a mixture of nucleic acids, enabling identification of the target sequence.
Apply the probe in techniques such as Southern blotting or Northern blotting to locate specific DNA or RNA fragments on a membrane after gel electrophoresis.
Interpret the presence and position of the probe's signal to determine whether the target sequence is present and to analyze its size or abundance.

Recombinant DNA Technology

Recombinant DNA technology involves combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations. It is widely used in genetic engineering, cloning, and gene analysis to study or manipulate genes for research, medicine, and agriculture.
DNA Probe

A DNA probe is a short, single-stranded sequence of nucleotides labeled with a detectable marker. It is designed to hybridize specifically to a complementary DNA sequence, allowing researchers to locate or identify particular genes or DNA fragments within a complex mixture.
Hybridization in Molecular Biology

Hybridization refers to the process where complementary nucleic acid strands pair by base-pairing. In recombinant DNA technology, probes hybridize to target sequences, enabling detection or isolation of specific DNA segments through techniques like Southern blotting or in situ hybridization.
Textbook Question

List the advantages and disadvantages of using plasmids as cloning vectors. What advantages do BACs and YACs provide over plasmids as cloning vectors?

Textbook Question

What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?

Textbook Question

In 1975, the Asilomar Conference on Recombinant DNA was organized by Paul Berg, a pioneer of recombinant DNA technology, at a conference center at Asilomar State Beach in California. Physicians, scientists, lawyers, ethicists, and others gathered to draft guidelines for safe applications of recombinant DNA technology. These general guidelines were adopted by the federal government and are still in practice today. Consider the implications of recombinant DNA as a new technology. What concerns might the scientific community have had then about recombinant DNA technology? Might those same concerns exist today?

Textbook Question

If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?

Textbook Question

In a control experiment, a plasmid containing a HindIII recognition sequence within a kanamycin resistance gene is cut with HindIII, re-ligated, and used to transform E. coli K12 cells. Kanamycin-resistant colonies are selected, and plasmid DNA from these colonies is subjected to electrophoresis. Most of the colonies contain plasmids that produce single bands that migrate at the same rate as the original intact plasmid. A few colonies, however, produce two bands, one of original size and one that migrates much less far down the gel. Diagram the origin of this slow band as a product of ligation.

Textbook Question

What advantages do cDNA libraries provide over genomic DNA libraries? Describe cloning applications where the use of a genomic library is necessary to provide information that a cDNA library cannot.

