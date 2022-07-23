What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?
If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?
In 1975, the Asilomar Conference on Recombinant DNA was organized by Paul Berg, a pioneer of recombinant DNA technology, at a conference center at Asilomar State Beach in California. Physicians, scientists, lawyers, ethicists, and others gathered to draft guidelines for safe applications of recombinant DNA technology. These general guidelines were adopted by the federal government and are still in practice today. Consider the implications of recombinant DNA as a new technology. What concerns might the scientific community have had then about recombinant DNA technology? Might those same concerns exist today?
In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?
In a control experiment, a plasmid containing a HindIII recognition sequence within a kanamycin resistance gene is cut with HindIII, re-ligated, and used to transform E. coli K12 cells. Kanamycin-resistant colonies are selected, and plasmid DNA from these colonies is subjected to electrophoresis. Most of the colonies contain plasmids that produce single bands that migrate at the same rate as the original intact plasmid. A few colonies, however, produce two bands, one of original size and one that migrates much less far down the gel. Diagram the origin of this slow band as a product of ligation.
What advantages do cDNA libraries provide over genomic DNA libraries? Describe cloning applications where the use of a genomic library is necessary to provide information that a cDNA library cannot.
You have recovered a cloned DNA segment from a vector and determine that the insert is 1300 bp in length. To characterize this cloned segment, you isolate the insert and decide to construct a restriction map. Using enzyme I and enzyme II, followed by gel electrophoresis, you determine the number and size of the fragments produced by enzymes I and II alone and in combination, as recorded in the following table. Construct a restriction map from these data, showing the positions of the restriction-enzyme cutting sites relative to one another and the distance between them in units of base pairs.