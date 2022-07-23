Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 20 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 12
Chapter 20, Problem 12

If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?

Understand that PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) amplifies DNA by doubling the number of DNA molecules each cycle, assuming 100% efficiency.
Identify the initial number of DNA molecules, which in this case is 1 double-stranded DNA molecule.
Recognize that after each cycle, the number of DNA molecules doubles, so the number of molecules after n cycles is given by the formula: \(N = N_0 \times 2^n\), where \(N_0\) is the initial number of molecules and \(n\) is the number of cycles.
Substitute the given values into the formula: \(N_0 = 1\) and \(n = 15\), so the expression becomes \(N = 1 \times 2^{15}\).
Calculate the value of \$2^{15}$ to find the approximate number of DNA molecules after 15 cycles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Process

PCR is a technique used to amplify specific DNA sequences exponentially by cycling through denaturation, annealing, and extension steps. Each cycle ideally doubles the number of DNA molecules, allowing for rapid multiplication from a small initial amount.
Exponential Amplification

In PCR, the number of DNA molecules doubles with each cycle, leading to exponential growth. Starting with one DNA molecule, after n cycles, the number of molecules is approximately 2^n, assuming 100% efficiency.

Initial Template Quantity and Cycle Number

The starting amount of DNA and the number of PCR cycles determine the final quantity of DNA. Beginning with a single double-stranded DNA molecule and performing 15 cycles results in roughly 2^15 DNA molecules, illustrating the power of PCR amplification.
