Ch. 20 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 20 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 6
Chapter 20, Problem 6

Using DNA sequencing on a cloned DNA segment, you recover the nucleotide sequence shown below. Does this segment contain a palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme? If so, what is the double-stranded sequence of the palindrome, and what enzyme would cut at this sequence?
CAGTATGGATCCCAT

1
Identify the given single-stranded DNA sequence: CAGTATGGATCCCAT.
Recall that a palindromic recognition sequence in DNA is a sequence that reads the same 5' to 3' on one strand and 5' to 3' on the complementary strand. This means the sequence is symmetrical when considering base pairing (A with T, G with C).
Look for known common restriction enzyme recognition sites within the sequence. For example, the sequence 'GGATCC' is a well-known palindromic site recognized by the enzyme BamHI.
Check if 'GGATCC' appears in the sequence. Here, the substring 'GGATCC' is present starting at the 7th nucleotide.
Write out the double-stranded palindrome by pairing the sequence with its complementary strand, and confirm the palindrome by verifying that the sequence reads the same 5' to 3' on both strands. Then, identify the enzyme (e.g., BamHI) that cuts at this site.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Palindromic DNA Sequences

A palindromic DNA sequence reads the same 5' to 3' on one strand and 5' to 3' on the complementary strand. These sequences are often recognition sites for restriction enzymes, allowing the enzyme to bind and cut at specific locations. Identifying palindromes is key to understanding enzyme cutting patterns.
Sequencing Difficulties

Restriction Enzymes and Recognition Sites

Restriction enzymes are proteins that recognize specific palindromic DNA sequences and cleave the DNA at or near these sites. Each enzyme has a unique recognition sequence, often 4-8 base pairs long, which determines where it cuts. Knowing these sequences helps predict enzyme activity on DNA.
Double-Stranded DNA Complementarity

DNA is double-stranded with complementary base pairing: adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. To identify palindromic sequences, one must consider both strands and their orientation, reading one strand 5' to 3' and the complementary strand 3' to 5'. This complementarity is essential for locating restriction sites.
