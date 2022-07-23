For a bacterial genome, look for characteristics such as: a) Open Reading Frames (ORFs) that are long stretches without stop codons, b) Promoter sequences like the -10 (Pribnow box) and -35 regions upstream of genes, c) Ribosome Binding Sites (Shine-Dalgarno sequences) near the start codon, d) Operon structures where multiple genes are transcribed together, and e) Relatively compact genomes with little non-coding DNA.