Compare and contrast WGS to a map-based cloning approach.
How do high-throughput techniques such as computer-automated, next-generation sequencing, and mass spectrometry facilitate research in genomics and proteomics? Explain.
What is bioinformatics, and why is this discipline essential for studying genomes? Provide two examples of bioinformatics applications.
Annotation involves identifying genes and gene-regulatory sequences in a genome. List and describe characteristics of a genome that are hallmarks for identifying genes in an unknown sequence. What characteristics would you look for in a bacterial genome? A eukaryotic genome?
BLAST searches and related applications are essential for analyzing gene and protein sequences. Define BLAST, describe basic features of this bioinformatics tool, and give an example of information provided by a BLAST search.
What functional information about a genome can be determined through applications of chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP)?
Describe three major goals of the Human Genome Project.