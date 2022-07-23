How do high-throughput techniques such as computer-automated, next-generation sequencing, and mass spectrometry facilitate research in genomics and proteomics? Explain.
Describe three major goals of the Human Genome Project.
BLAST searches and related applications are essential for analyzing gene and protein sequences. Define BLAST, describe basic features of this bioinformatics tool, and give an example of information provided by a BLAST search.
What functional information about a genome can be determined through applications of chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP)?
Describe the human genome in terms of genome size, the percentage of the genome that codes for proteins, how much is composed of repetitive sequences, and how many genes it contains. Describe two other features of the human genome.
The Human Genome Project has demonstrated that in humans of all races and nationalities approximately 99.9 percent of the genome sequence is the same, yet different individuals can be identified by DNA fingerprinting techniques. What is one primary variation in the human genome that can be used to distinguish different individuals? Briefly explain your answer.
Through the Human Genome Project (HGP), a relatively accurate human genome sequence was published from combined samples from multiple individuals. It serves as a reference for a haploid genome. How do results from personal genome projects (PGP) differ from those of the HGP?