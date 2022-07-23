Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and BiotechnologyProblem 23
Chapter 22, Problem 23

Yeager, M., et al. [(2007) Nature Genetics 39:645–649] and Sladek, R., et al. [(2007) Nature 445:881–885] have used single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to identify novel risk loci for prostate cancer and Type 2 diabetes, respectively. Each study suggests that disease-risk genes can be identified that significantly contribute to the disease state. Given your understanding of such complex diseases, what would you determine as reasonable factors to consider when interpreting the results of GWAS?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS) identify associations between single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and diseases by scanning the genome for variants more frequent in affected individuals compared to controls.
Consider the effect size of identified SNPs, recognizing that many SNPs associated with complex diseases often have small individual effects and contribute modestly to overall disease risk.
Evaluate the population structure and sample size used in the GWAS, as population stratification and insufficient sample sizes can lead to false positives or reduce the power to detect true associations.
Assess the biological relevance of the identified loci by examining whether the SNPs are located in or near genes with known functions related to the disease or in regulatory regions that might affect gene expression.
Remember that GWAS results show correlation, not causation, so further functional studies and replication in independent cohorts are necessary to confirm the role of identified SNPs in disease risk.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Single-Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs)

SNPs are variations at a single DNA base pair among individuals and serve as genetic markers in GWAS. They help identify regions of the genome associated with disease risk by comparing SNP frequencies between affected and unaffected groups. Understanding SNPs is crucial for interpreting how genetic variation contributes to complex diseases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:51
Recombination after Single Strand Breaks

Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS)

GWAS analyze many SNPs across the genome to find genetic variants linked to diseases. They require large sample sizes and statistical rigor to detect associations, but identified loci often have small effect sizes and may not directly cause disease. Recognizing GWAS limitations helps in evaluating the significance and biological relevance of findings.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:30
Genetics of Development

Complex Disease Genetics and Interpretation Factors

Complex diseases result from multiple genetic and environmental factors interacting. When interpreting GWAS results, consider population stratification, linkage disequilibrium, effect size, replication of findings, and gene-environment interactions. These factors influence the reliability and applicability of identified risk loci to disease mechanisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:03
Modern Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Would you have your genome sequenced, if the price was affordable? Why or why not? If you answered yes, would you make your genome sequence publicly available? How might such information be misused?

552
views
Textbook Question

Following the tragic shooting of 20 children at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, Connecticut's state medical examiner requested a full genetic analysis of the killer's genome. What do you think investigators might be looking for? What might they expect to find? Might this analysis lead to an oversimplified analysis of the cause of the tragedy?

418
views
Textbook Question

Private companies are offering personal DNA sequencing along with interpretation. What services do they offer? Do you think that these services should be regulated, and if so, in what way? Investigate one such company, 23andMe, at http://www.23andMe.com, before answering these questions.

573
views
Textbook Question

In 2010, a U.S. District Judge ruled to invalidate Myriad Genetics' patents on the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Judge Sweet noted that since the genes are part of the natural world, they are not patentable. Myriad Genetics also holds patents on the development of a direct-to-consumer test for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

Would you agree with the ruling to invalidate the patenting of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes? If you were asked to judge the patenting of the direct-to-consumer test for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, how would you rule?

388
views
Textbook Question

In 2010, a U.S. District Judge ruled to invalidate Myriad Genetics' patents on the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Judge Sweet noted that since the genes are part of the natural world, they are not patentable. Myriad Genetics also holds patents on the development of a direct-to-consumer test for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

J. Craig Venter has filed a patent application for his 'first-ever human-made life form.' This patent is designed to cover the genome of M. genitalium. Would your ruling for Venter's 'organism' be different from the judge's ruling on patenting of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes?

383
views
Textbook Question

A number of mouse models for human cystic fibrosis (CF) exist. Each of these mouse strains is transgenic and bears a different specific CFTR gene mutation. The mutations are the same as those seen in several varieties of human CF. These transgenic CF mice are being used to study the range of different phenotypes that characterize CF in humans. They are also used as models to test potential CF drugs. Unfortunately, most transgenic mouse CF strains do not show one of the most characteristic symptoms of human CF, that of lung congestion. Can you think of a reason why mouse CF strains do not display this symptom of human CF?

627
views