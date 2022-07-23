Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Developmental Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 23, Problem 15

Early development depends on the temporal and spatial interplay between maternally supplied material and mRNA and the onset of zygotic gene expression. Maternally encoded mRNAs must be produced, positioned, and degraded [Surdej and Jacobs-Lorena (1998). Mol. Cell Biol. 18:2892–2900]. For example, transcription of the bicoid gene that determines anterior–posterior polarity in Drosophila is maternal. The mRNA is synthesized in the ovary by nurse cells and then transported to the oocyte, where it localizes to the anterior ends of oocytes. After egg deposition, bicoid mRNA is translated and unstable bicoid protein forms a decreasing concentration gradient from the anterior end of the embryo. At the start of gastrulation, bicoid mRNA has been degraded. Consider two models to explain the degradation of bicoid mRNA: (1) degradation may result from signals within the mRNA (intrinsic model), or (2) degradation may result from the mRNA's position within the egg (extrinsic model). Experimentally, how could one distinguish between these two models?

Step 1: Understand the two models for bicoid mRNA degradation. The intrinsic model suggests that degradation is controlled by signals within the mRNA itself, such as specific sequences or structural elements. The extrinsic model proposes that degradation is influenced by the mRNA's spatial position within the egg.
Step 2: Design an experiment to test the intrinsic model. Mutate or modify specific sequences or structural elements within the bicoid mRNA that are hypothesized to signal degradation. Introduce these modified mRNAs into the egg and observe whether their degradation pattern changes compared to the wild-type mRNA.
Step 3: Design an experiment to test the extrinsic model. Alter the spatial positioning of the bicoid mRNA within the egg, for example, by artificially localizing it to a different region (e.g., posterior instead of anterior). Observe whether the degradation pattern changes based on its new position.
Step 4: Use controls to validate the experiments. For the intrinsic model, include unmodified wild-type bicoid mRNA as a control to ensure that any observed changes are due to the mutations. For the extrinsic model, ensure that the localization technique does not inadvertently alter the mRNA's intrinsic properties.
Step 5: Analyze the results. If degradation occurs regardless of spatial position, this supports the intrinsic model. If degradation depends on the mRNA's position within the egg, this supports the extrinsic model. Combine findings from both experiments to draw conclusions about the mechanism of bicoid mRNA degradation.

Maternal Effect Genes

Maternal effect genes are genes expressed in the mother that produce mRNAs and proteins necessary for early embryonic development. These products are deposited in the egg and play crucial roles in establishing the initial conditions for development, such as body axis formation. In the case of Drosophila, the bicoid gene is a key maternal effect gene that influences anterior-posterior polarity.
mRNA Localization and Translation

mRNA localization refers to the spatial distribution of mRNA within the cell, which can affect where and when proteins are synthesized. In Drosophila, bicoid mRNA is localized to the anterior end of the oocyte, leading to localized translation of the bicoid protein. This spatial regulation is critical for establishing gradients that guide developmental processes.
mRNA Degradation Mechanisms

mRNA degradation is a vital regulatory mechanism that controls gene expression levels during development. The intrinsic model suggests that specific sequences within the mRNA dictate its stability, while the extrinsic model posits that the mRNA's location influences its degradation. Understanding these mechanisms is essential for elucidating how temporal and spatial factors affect gene expression during early development.
