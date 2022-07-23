Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 23 - Developmental Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 23 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 18
Chapter 23, Problem 18

A number of genes that control expression of Hox genes in Drosophila have been identified. One of these homozygous mutants is extra sex combs, where some of the head and all of the thorax and abdominal segments develop as the last abdominal segment. In other words, all affected segments develop as posterior segments. What does this phenotype tell you about which set of Hox genes is controlled by the extra sex combs gene?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of Hox genes: Hox genes are responsible for determining the identity of body segments along the anterior-posterior axis in organisms. They are expressed in specific patterns to ensure proper segment development.
Analyze the phenotype described: The extra sex combs mutant causes all affected segments to develop as posterior segments, specifically resembling the last abdominal segment. This suggests a disruption in the normal anterior-posterior identity of segments.
Consider the function of the extra sex combs gene: The gene likely acts as a regulator of Hox gene expression. Since the phenotype results in posteriorization of segments, the extra sex combs gene may normally repress posterior Hox genes in anterior segments.
Identify the set of Hox genes involved: The posterior Hox genes, such as those in the Abd-B group, are likely controlled by the extra sex combs gene. These genes are responsible for specifying posterior segment identity, and their misregulation leads to the observed phenotype.
Conclude the relationship: The extra sex combs gene appears to regulate the expression of posterior Hox genes, ensuring that anterior segments do not develop as posterior ones. Its mutation disrupts this regulation, causing all segments to adopt posterior identities.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hox Genes

Hox genes are a group of related genes that determine the body plan and segment identity during embryonic development in animals. They are crucial for establishing the anterior-posterior axis and specifying the identity of segments along this axis. In Drosophila, mutations in Hox genes can lead to transformations of one body segment into another, illustrating their role in developmental biology.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:34
Plant HOX genes

Mutations and Phenotypes

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can lead to alterations in gene function, resulting in observable traits known as phenotypes. In the case of the extra sex combs mutant, the phenotype indicates a disruption in the normal expression of Hox genes, causing segments to develop as posterior structures. Understanding the relationship between mutations and phenotypes is essential for deciphering genetic functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Gene Regulation

Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the expression of genes, determining when and how much of a gene product is made. In the context of Hox genes, the extra sex combs gene likely plays a role in regulating the expression of specific Hox genes that dictate segment identity. This regulation is vital for proper development and maintaining the correct body plan in organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:22
Review of Regulation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Early development depends on the temporal and spatial interplay between maternally supplied material and mRNA and the onset of zygotic gene expression. Maternally encoded mRNAs must be produced, positioned, and degraded [Surdej and Jacobs-Lorena (1998). Mol. Cell Biol. 18:2892–2900]. For example, transcription of the bicoid gene that determines anterior–posterior polarity in Drosophila is maternal. The mRNA is synthesized in the ovary by nurse cells and then transported to the oocyte, where it localizes to the anterior ends of oocytes. After egg deposition, bicoid mRNA is translated and unstable bicoid protein forms a decreasing concentration gradient from the anterior end of the embryo. At the start of gastrulation, bicoid mRNA has been degraded. Consider two models to explain the degradation of bicoid mRNA: (1) degradation may result from signals within the mRNA (intrinsic model), or (2) degradation may result from the mRNA's position within the egg (extrinsic model). Experimentally, how could one distinguish between these two models?

914
views
Textbook Question

Formation of germ cells in Drosophila and many other embryos is dependent on their position in the embryo and their exposure to localized cytoplasmic determinants. Nuclei exposed to cytoplasm in the posterior end of Drosophila eggs (the pole plasm) form cells that develop into germ cells under the direction of maternally derived components. R. Amikura et al. [(2001). Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. (USA) 98:9133–9138] consistently found mitochondria-type ribosomes outside mitochondria in the germ plasma of Drosophila embryos and postulated that they are intimately related to germ-cell specification. If you were studying this phenomenon, what would you want to know about the activity of these ribosomes?

625
views
Textbook Question

One of the most interesting aspects of early development is the remodeling of the cell cycle from rapid cell divisions, apparently lacking G1 and G2 phases, to slower cell cycles with measurable G1 and G2 phases and checkpoints. During this remodeling, maternal mRNAs that specify cyclins are deadenylated, and zygotic genes are activated to produce cyclins. Audic et al. [(2001). Mol. and Cell. Biol. 21:1662–1671] suggest that deadenylation requires transcription of zygotic genes. Present a diagram that captures the significant features of these findings.

452
views
Textbook Question

The apterous gene in Drosophila encodes a protein required for wing patterning and growth. It is also known to function in nerve development, fertility, and viability. When human and mouse genes whose protein products closely resemble apterous were used to generate transgenic Drosophila [Rincon-Limas et al. (1999). Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. (USA) 96:2165–2170], the apterous mutant phenotype was rescued. In addition, the whole-body expression patterns in the transgenic Drosophila were similar to normal apterous.

What is meant by the term rescued in this context?

455
views
Textbook Question

The apterous gene in Drosophila encodes a protein required for wing patterning and growth. It is also known to function in nerve development, fertility, and viability. When human and mouse genes whose protein products closely resemble apterous were used to generate transgenic Drosophila [Rincon-Limas et al. (1999). Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. (USA) 96:2165–2170], the apterous mutant phenotype was rescued. In addition, the whole-body expression patterns in the transgenic Drosophila were similar to normal apterous.

What do these results indicate about the molecular nature of development?

658
views
Textbook Question

In Arabidopsis, flower development is controlled by sets of homeotic genes. How many classes of these genes are there, and what structures are formed by their individual and combined expression?

720
views