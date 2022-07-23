Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 23 - Developmental Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 23 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 16
Chapter 23, Problem 16

Formation of germ cells in Drosophila and many other embryos is dependent on their position in the embryo and their exposure to localized cytoplasmic determinants. Nuclei exposed to cytoplasm in the posterior end of Drosophila eggs (the pole plasm) form cells that develop into germ cells under the direction of maternally derived components. R. Amikura et al. [(2001). Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. (USA) 98:9133–9138] consistently found mitochondria-type ribosomes outside mitochondria in the germ plasma of Drosophila embryos and postulated that they are intimately related to germ-cell specification. If you were studying this phenomenon, what would you want to know about the activity of these ribosomes?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of mitochondria-type ribosomes in germ-cell specification. Begin by reviewing the function of ribosomes in general and how they contribute to protein synthesis. Specifically, investigate how mitochondria-type ribosomes differ from cytoplasmic ribosomes in terms of structure and function.
Step 2: Formulate a hypothesis about the activity of mitochondria-type ribosomes in the germ plasma. For example, hypothesize whether these ribosomes are synthesizing specific proteins that are critical for germ-cell specification or interacting with localized cytoplasmic determinants.
Step 3: Design experiments to test the activity of these ribosomes. Consider using techniques such as ribosome profiling to identify the mRNA sequences being translated by these ribosomes. This will help determine whether they are producing proteins unique to germ-cell development.
Step 4: Investigate the localization and interaction of mitochondria-type ribosomes with other components in the pole plasm. Use imaging techniques like fluorescence microscopy or electron microscopy to visualize their spatial distribution and potential interactions with maternally derived components.
Step 5: Analyze the results to determine whether the activity of mitochondria-type ribosomes is directly linked to germ-cell specification. Compare the protein synthesis profiles of these ribosomes in germ plasma versus other regions of the embryo to identify any unique patterns or functions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Germ Cell Formation

Germ cell formation is the process by which specialized cells, destined to become gametes (sperm and eggs), are generated from embryonic cells. In Drosophila, this process is influenced by the spatial arrangement of cells and the presence of cytoplasmic determinants, which are molecules that regulate gene expression and cell fate based on their location within the embryo.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Cell-cell interactions

Cytoplasmic Determinants

Cytoplasmic determinants are substances found in the cytoplasm of a fertilized egg that influence the development of the embryo by determining the fate of cells. In Drosophila, these determinants are localized in specific regions, such as the posterior end, and play a crucial role in specifying which cells will become germ cells, guiding their development through maternal factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:24
Sex Determination

Mitochondrial Ribosomes

Mitochondrial ribosomes are specialized ribosomes found within mitochondria, responsible for synthesizing proteins essential for mitochondrial function. The presence of these ribosomes outside mitochondria in the germ plasma of Drosophila suggests a unique role in germ cell specification, potentially indicating that they contribute to the translation of proteins necessary for the development and maintenance of germ cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Ribosome Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Drosophila homeotic mutation spineless aristapedia (ssᵃ) results in the formation of a miniature tarsal structure (normally part of the leg) on the end of the antenna. What insight is provided by (ssᵃ) concerning the role of genes during determination?

489
views
Textbook Question

Embryogenesis and oncogenesis (generation of cancer) share a number of features including cell proliferation, apoptosis, cell migration and invasion, formation of new blood vessels, and differential gene activity. Embryonic cells are relatively undifferentiated, and cancer cells appear to be undifferentiated or dedifferentiated. Homeotic gene expression directs early development, and mutant expression leads to loss of the differentiated state or an alternative cell identity. M. T. Lewis [(2000). Breast Can. Res. 2:158–169] suggested that breast cancer may be caused by the altered expression of homeotic genes. When he examined 11 such genes in cancers, 8 were underexpressed while 3 were overexpressed compared with controls. Given what you know about homeotic genes, could they be involved in oncogenesis?

535
views
Textbook Question

Early development depends on the temporal and spatial interplay between maternally supplied material and mRNA and the onset of zygotic gene expression. Maternally encoded mRNAs must be produced, positioned, and degraded [Surdej and Jacobs-Lorena (1998). Mol. Cell Biol. 18:2892–2900]. For example, transcription of the bicoid gene that determines anterior–posterior polarity in Drosophila is maternal. The mRNA is synthesized in the ovary by nurse cells and then transported to the oocyte, where it localizes to the anterior ends of oocytes. After egg deposition, bicoid mRNA is translated and unstable bicoid protein forms a decreasing concentration gradient from the anterior end of the embryo. At the start of gastrulation, bicoid mRNA has been degraded. Consider two models to explain the degradation of bicoid mRNA: (1) degradation may result from signals within the mRNA (intrinsic model), or (2) degradation may result from the mRNA's position within the egg (extrinsic model). Experimentally, how could one distinguish between these two models?

914
views
Textbook Question

One of the most interesting aspects of early development is the remodeling of the cell cycle from rapid cell divisions, apparently lacking G1 and G2 phases, to slower cell cycles with measurable G1 and G2 phases and checkpoints. During this remodeling, maternal mRNAs that specify cyclins are deadenylated, and zygotic genes are activated to produce cyclins. Audic et al. [(2001). Mol. and Cell. Biol. 21:1662–1671] suggest that deadenylation requires transcription of zygotic genes. Present a diagram that captures the significant features of these findings.

452
views
Textbook Question

A number of genes that control expression of Hox genes in Drosophila have been identified. One of these homozygous mutants is extra sex combs, where some of the head and all of the thorax and abdominal segments develop as the last abdominal segment. In other words, all affected segments develop as posterior segments. What does this phenotype tell you about which set of Hox genes is controlled by the extra sex combs gene?

616
views
Textbook Question

The apterous gene in Drosophila encodes a protein required for wing patterning and growth. It is also known to function in nerve development, fertility, and viability. When human and mouse genes whose protein products closely resemble apterous were used to generate transgenic Drosophila [Rincon-Limas et al. (1999). Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. (USA) 96:2165–2170], the apterous mutant phenotype was rescued. In addition, the whole-body expression patterns in the transgenic Drosophila were similar to normal apterous.

What is meant by the term rescued in this context?

455
views