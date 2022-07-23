Does the maternal genotype contain zygotic genes?
How can you determine whether a particular gene is being transcribed in different cell types?
List the main classes of zygotic genes. What is the function of each class of these genes?
Experiments have shown that any nuclei placed in the polar cytoplasm at the posterior pole of the Drosophila egg will differentiate into germ cells. If polar cytoplasm is transplanted into the anterior end of the egg just after fertilization, what will happen to nuclei that migrate into this cytoplasm at the anterior pole?
You observe that a particular gene is being transcribed during development. How can you tell whether the expression of this gene is under transcriptional or translational control?
The homeotic mutation Antennapedia causes mutant Drosophila to have legs in place of antennae and is a dominant gain-of-function mutation. What are the properties of such mutations? How does the Antennapedia gene change antennae into legs?
The Drosophila homeotic mutation spineless aristapedia (ssᵃ) results in the formation of a miniature tarsal structure (normally part of the leg) on the end of the antenna. What insight is provided by (ssᵃ) concerning the role of genes during determination?