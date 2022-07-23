Does the maternal genotype contain zygotic genes?

Textbook Question
What is the phenotype of maternal-effect mutations?
What are zygotic genes, and when are their gene products made?
What is the phenotype associated with zygotic gene mutations?
List the main classes of zygotic genes. What is the function of each class of these genes?
Experiments have shown that any nuclei placed in the polar cytoplasm at the posterior pole of the Drosophila egg will differentiate into germ cells. If polar cytoplasm is transplanted into the anterior end of the egg just after fertilization, what will happen to nuclei that migrate into this cytoplasm at the anterior pole?
How can you determine whether a particular gene is being transcribed in different cell types?