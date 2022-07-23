Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Developmental Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Experiments have shown that any nuclei placed in the polar cytoplasm at the posterior pole of the Drosophila egg will differentiate into germ cells. If polar cytoplasm is transplanted into the anterior end of the egg just after fertilization, what will happen to nuclei that migrate into this cytoplasm at the anterior pole?

Understand the concept of polar cytoplasm: In Drosophila development, the polar cytoplasm at the posterior pole contains determinants that specify germ cell fate. These determinants are critical for the differentiation of nuclei into germ cells.
Recognize the experimental setup: The problem describes a scenario where polar cytoplasm is transplanted from the posterior pole to the anterior pole of the egg after fertilization. This means the anterior pole now contains the same germ cell determinants as the posterior pole.
Consider the behavior of nuclei: Nuclei that migrate into the polar cytoplasm at the posterior pole normally differentiate into germ cells due to the presence of germ cell determinants. Similarly, nuclei that migrate into the transplanted polar cytoplasm at the anterior pole will encounter the same determinants.
Predict the outcome: Since the anterior pole now contains polar cytoplasm with germ cell determinants, any nuclei that migrate into this region will likely differentiate into germ cells, just as they would at the posterior pole.
Conclude the reasoning: The transplantation of polar cytoplasm effectively creates a second region in the egg where germ cell differentiation can occur, leading to the formation of germ cells at both the anterior and posterior poles.

Polar Cytoplasm

Polar cytoplasm refers to the specialized cytoplasmic region in the Drosophila egg that contains factors necessary for germ cell development. This cytoplasm is crucial for determining the fate of nuclei that enter it, as it provides the signals and environment needed for germ cell differentiation.
Germ Cell Differentiation

Germ cell differentiation is the process by which specific cells develop into gametes, such as sperm and eggs. In Drosophila, this process is influenced by the presence of polar cytoplasm, which directs the fate of nuclei that migrate into it, leading to the formation of germ cells from somatic nuclei.
Nuclear Migration

Nuclear migration is the movement of nuclei within the cytoplasm of a cell, which is essential for proper cell function and development. In the context of the Drosophila egg, nuclei that migrate into the polar cytoplasm at the anterior pole may not receive the same differentiation signals as those at the posterior pole, potentially leading to different developmental outcomes.
Textbook Question

What is the phenotype associated with zygotic gene mutations?

Textbook Question

Does the maternal genotype contain zygotic genes?

Textbook Question

List the main classes of zygotic genes. What is the function of each class of these genes?

Textbook Question

How can you determine whether a particular gene is being transcribed in different cell types?

Textbook Question

You observe that a particular gene is being transcribed during development. How can you tell whether the expression of this gene is under transcriptional or translational control?

Textbook Question

The homeotic mutation Antennapedia causes mutant Drosophila to have legs in place of antennae and is a dominant gain-of-function mutation. What are the properties of such mutations? How does the Antennapedia gene change antennae into legs?

