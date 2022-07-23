Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 23 - Developmental Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 23 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 22b
Chapter 23, Problem 22b

Vulval development in C. elegans is dependent on the response of some of the central epidermal progenitor cells in the region of the developing vulva to a chemical signal from the gonad. Signaling from the gonad is blocked by action of the vulvaless mutant let-23 so that none of the central progenitor cells form vulval structures. In the vulvaless mutant, n300, the central progenitor cells do not form.
What phenotype (vulva formed or vulvaless) would you expect from the double mutant? Why?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the let-23 gene in vulval development. The let-23 gene encodes a receptor that is necessary for the epidermal progenitor cells to respond to the chemical signal from the gonad, which induces vulval formation.
Step 2: Recognize that in the let-23 vulvaless mutant, signaling from the gonad is blocked, so the central epidermal progenitor cells are present but do not receive the signal to form vulval structures, resulting in a vulvaless phenotype.
Step 3: Understand the n300 mutant phenotype, where the central epidermal progenitor cells themselves do not form. This means there are no cells available to respond to the gonadal signal or to form vulval structures.
Step 4: Consider the double mutant combining let-23 and n300 mutations. Since n300 causes the absence of the progenitor cells, even if let-23 function were restored, there would be no cells to respond to the signal or form vulval structures.
Step 5: Conclude that the double mutant would exhibit a vulvaless phenotype because the absence of progenitor cells (due to n300) is epistatic to the signaling defect caused by let-23, meaning the lack of cells overrides the signaling pathway defect.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Signal Transduction in Vulval Development

Vulval development in C. elegans depends on a chemical signal from the gonad that activates central epidermal progenitor cells. This signal is received and processed through a pathway involving the let-23 gene, which encodes a receptor tyrosine kinase essential for initiating vulval cell fate. Disruption of this signaling prevents vulval formation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Transduction

Function of the let-23 Gene and Vulvaless Phenotype

The let-23 gene encodes a receptor required for the gonadal signal to induce vulval development. Mutations in let-23 block this signal, causing a vulvaless phenotype where progenitor cells fail to form vulval structures despite their presence. This highlights let-23’s role in signal reception rather than progenitor cell formation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Genetic Epistasis and Double Mutant Analysis

Double mutant analysis helps determine gene order and function by observing phenotypes when two mutations coexist. If one mutation (n300) causes absence of progenitor cells and the other (let-23) blocks signaling, the phenotype of the double mutant reveals which gene acts upstream or downstream, clarifying the developmental pathway.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:08
Epistatic Genes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Arabidopsis, flower development is controlled by sets of homeotic genes. How many classes of these genes are there, and what structures are formed by their individual and combined expression?

720
views
Textbook Question

The floral homeotic genes of Arabidopsis belong to the MADS-box gene family, while in Drosophila, homeotic genes belong to the homeobox gene family. In both Arabidopsis and Drosophila, members of the Polycomb gene family control expression of these divergent homeotic genes. How do Polycomb genes control expression of two very different sets of homeotic genes?

575
views
Textbook Question

Vulval development in C. elegans is dependent on the response of some of the central epidermal progenitor cells in the region of the developing vulva to a chemical signal from the gonad. Signaling from the gonad is blocked by action of the vulvaless mutant let-23 so that none of the central progenitor cells form vulval structures. In the vulvaless mutant, n300, the central progenitor cells do not form.

Which gene is likely to act earlier in the vulval developmental pathway?

523
views
Textbook Question

Much of what we know about gene interactions in development has been learned using nematodes, yeast, flies, and bacteria. This is due, in part, to the relative ease of genetic manipulation of these well-characterized genomes. However, of great interest are gene interactions involving complex diseases in humans. Wang and White [(2011). Nature Methods 8(4):341–346] describe work using RNAi to examine the interactive proteome in mammalian cells. They mention that knockdown inefficiencies and off-target effects of introduced RNAi species are areas that need particular improvement if the methodology is to be fruitful.

How might one use RNAi to study developmental pathways?

493
views
Textbook Question

Much of what we know about gene interactions in development has been learned using nematodes, yeast, flies, and bacteria. This is due, in part, to the relative ease of genetic manipulation of these well-characterized genomes. However, of great interest are gene interactions involving complex diseases in humans. Wang and White [(2011). Nature Methods 8(4):341–346] describe work using RNAi to examine the interactive proteome in mammalian cells. They mention that knockdown inefficiencies and off-target effects of introduced RNAi species are areas that need particular improvement if the methodology is to be fruitful.

Comment on how 'knockdown inefficiencies' and 'off-target effects' would influence the interpretation of results.

637
views
Textbook Question

Dominguez et al. (2004) suggest that by studying genes that determine growth and tissue specification in the eye of Drosophila, much can be learned about human eye development.

What evidence suggests that genetic eye determinants in Drosophila are also found in humans? Include a discussion of orthologous genes in your answer.

418
views