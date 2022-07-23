Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Developmental Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 23 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 20
Chapter 23, Problem 20

In Arabidopsis, flower development is controlled by sets of homeotic genes. How many classes of these genes are there, and what structures are formed by their individual and combined expression?

1
Understand that in Arabidopsis, flower development is governed by the ABC model of floral organ identity, which involves three classes of homeotic genes: A, B, and C.
Class A genes are responsible for the development of sepals in the first whorl and, in combination with Class B genes, petals in the second whorl.
Class B genes, when expressed with Class A genes, form petals in the second whorl, and when expressed with Class C genes, form stamens in the third whorl.
Class C genes are responsible for the development of carpels in the fourth whorl and, in combination with Class B genes, stamens in the third whorl. Additionally, Class C genes repress Class A gene expression in the inner whorls.
Summarize that the combined expression of these three classes of genes determines the identity of the floral organs in the four concentric whorls: sepals (A), petals (A+B), stamens (B+C), and carpels (C).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homeotic Genes

Homeotic genes are a group of regulatory genes that determine the identity of body parts during development. In plants like Arabidopsis, these genes play a crucial role in specifying the formation of floral organs by controlling the expression of downstream target genes. Mutations in homeotic genes can lead to the transformation of one organ type into another, illustrating their importance in developmental biology.
Classes of Homeotic Genes

In Arabidopsis, homeotic genes are categorized into two main classes: the ABC model genes, which include A, B, and C class genes. Each class is responsible for the development of specific floral structures: A class genes promote sepal formation, B class genes are involved in petal and stamen development, and C class genes dictate carpel formation. The interaction of these classes determines the overall structure of the flower.
Gene Expression and Floral Structures

The expression of homeotic genes in specific combinations leads to the formation of distinct floral structures. For example, the combined expression of A and B class genes results in petals, while the presence of B and C class genes leads to stamens. This combinatorial control is essential for the proper development of flowers, ensuring that each organ is formed in the correct position and with the right identity.
