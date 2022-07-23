Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 24 - Cancer GeneticsProblem 24
Chapter 24, Problem 24

As part of a cancer research project, you have discovered a gene that is mutated in many metastatic tumors. After determining the DNA sequence of this gene, you compare the sequence with those of other genes in the human genome sequence database. Your gene appears to code for an amino acid sequence that resembles sequences found in some serine proteases. Conjecture how your new gene might contribute to the development of highly invasive cancers.

Step 1: Understand the function of serine proteases. Serine proteases are enzymes that cleave peptide bonds in proteins, often playing roles in processes like digestion, immune response, and tissue remodeling.
Step 2: Consider how a gene coding for a protein similar to serine proteases might affect cancer cells. Since serine proteases can degrade extracellular matrix components, a mutated gene producing such an enzyme could enhance the ability of cancer cells to invade surrounding tissues.
Step 3: Explore the concept of metastasis. Metastatic tumors spread from the original site to other parts of the body, often requiring the breakdown of physical barriers like the extracellular matrix and basement membranes.
Step 4: Hypothesize that the mutated gene might increase protease activity or alter substrate specificity, leading to increased degradation of extracellular matrix proteins, thereby facilitating tumor cell invasion and metastasis.
Step 5: Summarize that the gene's mutation could contribute to cancer progression by promoting invasiveness and metastasis through enhanced proteolytic activity, making it a potential target for therapeutic intervention.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of Serine Proteases in Cancer

Serine proteases are enzymes that cleave peptide bonds in proteins, often regulating processes like cell migration and tissue remodeling. In cancer, some serine proteases facilitate tumor invasion by degrading extracellular matrix components, enabling cancer cells to invade surrounding tissues and metastasize.
Gene Mutation and Protein Function

Mutations in genes can alter the structure and function of the encoded proteins, potentially leading to gain or loss of function. In cancer, mutations may activate proteins that promote cell growth or invasion, or inactivate tumor suppressors, contributing to tumor progression and metastasis.
Metastasis and Tumor Invasiveness

Metastasis is the process by which cancer cells spread from the primary tumor to distant sites. Tumor invasiveness involves the ability of cancer cells to penetrate surrounding tissues, often requiring enzymes like proteases to break down physical barriers, facilitating dissemination and colonization of new tissues.
