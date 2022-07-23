Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Explain the apparent paradox that both hypermethylation and hypomethylation of DNA are often found in the same cancer cell.

Understand that DNA methylation is a key epigenetic modification involving the addition of a methyl group to the cytosine base in DNA, typically at CpG sites.
Recognize that hypermethylation often occurs at promoter regions of tumor suppressor genes, leading to their silencing and contributing to cancer progression.
Acknowledge that hypomethylation generally occurs in repetitive DNA sequences and intergenic regions, which can lead to genomic instability and activation of oncogenes.
Consider that the paradox arises because both hypermethylation and hypomethylation can coexist in the same cancer cell, affecting different regions of the genome and contributing to cancer development through distinct mechanisms.
Conclude that the presence of both hypermethylation and hypomethylation reflects the complex epigenetic landscape of cancer cells, where multiple pathways are dysregulated to promote tumorigenesis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Methylation

DNA methylation is a biochemical process involving the addition of a methyl group to the DNA molecule, typically at cytosine bases. This modification can regulate gene expression, with hypermethylation often leading to gene silencing and hypomethylation potentially resulting in gene activation. Understanding these processes is crucial for analyzing their roles in cancer development.
Epigenetic Regulation

Epigenetic regulation refers to heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the underlying DNA sequence. In cancer, the balance of epigenetic modifications, such as methylation patterns, can be disrupted, leading to both hypermethylation and hypomethylation occurring within the same cell. This complexity contributes to the heterogeneity of cancer cells and their behavior.
Tumor Heterogeneity

Tumor heterogeneity describes the existence of diverse cell populations within a single tumor, which can exhibit different genetic and epigenetic profiles. This diversity can result from various factors, including mutations and epigenetic changes like methylation. The presence of both hypermethylated and hypomethylated regions in cancer cells reflects this heterogeneity, complicating treatment and understanding of tumor biology.
Textbook Question

Epigenetics is a relatively new area of genetics with a focus on phenomena that affect gene expression but do not affect DNA sequence. Epigenetic effects are quasi-stable and may be passed to progeny somatic or germ-line cells. What are known causes of epigenetic effects, and how do they relate to cancer?

Textbook Question

Radiotherapy (treatment with ionizing radiation) is one of the most effective current cancer treatments. It works by damaging DNA and other cellular components. In which ways could radiotherapy control or cure cancer, and why does radiotherapy often have significant side effects?

Textbook Question

Genetic tests that detect mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 tumor-suppressor genes are widely available. These tests reveal a number of mutations in these genes—mutations that have been linked to familial breast cancer. Assume that a young woman in a suspected breast cancer family takes the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic tests and receives negative results. That is, she does not test positive for the mutant alleles of BRCA1 or BRCA2. Can she consider herself free of risk for breast cancer?

Textbook Question

As part of a cancer research project, you have discovered a gene that is mutated in many metastatic tumors. After determining the DNA sequence of this gene, you compare the sequence with those of other genes in the human genome sequence database. Your gene appears to code for an amino acid sequence that resembles sequences found in some serine proteases. Conjecture how your new gene might contribute to the development of highly invasive cancers.

Textbook Question

Mutations in tumor-suppressor genes are associated with many types of cancers. In addition, epigenetic changes (such as DNA methylation) of tumor-suppressor genes are also associated with tumorigenesis [Otani et al. (2013).

Expert Rev Mol Diagn 13:445-455].

How might hypermethylation of the TP53 gene promoter influence tumorigenesis?

Textbook Question

Mutations in tumor-suppressor genes are associated with many types of cancers. In addition, epigenetic changes (such as DNA methylation) of tumor-suppressor genes are also associated with tumorigenesis [Otani et al. (2013). Expert Rev Mol Diagn 13:445 455].

Knowing that tumors release free DNA into certain surrounding body fluids through necrosis and apoptosis, Kloten et al. [(2013). Breast Cancer Res. 15(1):R4] outlines an experimental protocol for using human blood as a biomarker for cancer and as a method for monitoring the progression of cancer in an individual.

