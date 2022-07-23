Mutations in tumor-suppressor genes are associated with many types of cancers. In addition, epigenetic changes (such as DNA methylation) of tumor-suppressor genes are also associated with tumorigenesis [Otani et al. (2013). Expert Rev Mol Diagn 13:445 455].

Knowing that tumors release free DNA into certain surrounding body fluids through necrosis and apoptosis, Kloten et al. [(2013). Breast Cancer Res. 15(1):R4] outlines an experimental protocol for using human blood as a biomarker for cancer and as a method for monitoring the progression of cancer in an individual.