Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 24 - Cancer GeneticsProblem 25b
Chapter 24, Problem 25b

Mutations in tumor-suppressor genes are associated with many types of cancers. In addition, epigenetic changes (such as DNA methylation) of tumor-suppressor genes are also associated with tumorigenesis [Otani et al. (2013). Expert Rev Mol Diagn 13:445 455].
Knowing that tumors release free DNA into certain surrounding body fluids through necrosis and apoptosis, Kloten et al. [(2013). Breast Cancer Res. 15(1):R4] outlines an experimental protocol for using human blood as a biomarker for cancer and as a method for monitoring the progression of cancer in an individual.

1
Understand the role of tumor-suppressor genes: Tumor-suppressor genes are responsible for regulating cell growth and preventing uncontrolled cell division. Mutations or epigenetic changes (e.g., DNA methylation) in these genes can lead to tumorigenesis, which is the formation of tumors.
Learn about DNA methylation: DNA methylation is an epigenetic modification where methyl groups are added to cytosine bases in DNA, often at CpG sites. This can silence gene expression, including tumor-suppressor genes, contributing to cancer development.
Explore the concept of free DNA release: Tumors release free DNA into surrounding body fluids (e.g., blood) through processes like necrosis (cell death due to injury) and apoptosis (programmed cell death). This free DNA can serve as a biomarker for detecting and monitoring cancer.
Review the experimental protocol: The study by Kloten et al. (2013) outlines a method for using human blood to detect free DNA from tumors. This involves isolating circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from blood samples and analyzing it for mutations or epigenetic changes in tumor-suppressor genes.
Consider applications in cancer monitoring: The detection of ctDNA in blood can be used to monitor cancer progression, assess treatment efficacy, and potentially identify early signs of recurrence. This approach provides a non-invasive method for tracking cancer in patients.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tumor-Suppressor Genes

Tumor-suppressor genes are critical components of the cellular machinery that regulate cell growth and division. When these genes are mutated or inactivated, they can no longer perform their function of preventing uncontrolled cell proliferation, leading to tumorigenesis. Examples include the TP53 and BRCA1 genes, which are often implicated in various cancers.
Epigenetic Changes

Epigenetic changes refer to modifications that affect gene expression without altering the underlying DNA sequence. One common form is DNA methylation, where methyl groups are added to DNA, often silencing gene expression. In the context of tumor-suppressor genes, abnormal methylation patterns can contribute to cancer development by turning off genes that normally prevent tumor growth.
Circulating Free DNA (cfDNA)

Circulating free DNA (cfDNA) is DNA that is released into the bloodstream from cells undergoing necrosis or apoptosis. In cancer patients, cfDNA can contain genetic material from tumor cells, making it a valuable biomarker for cancer detection and monitoring. Analyzing cfDNA can provide insights into tumor characteristics and treatment responses, facilitating personalized medicine approaches.
