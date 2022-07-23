Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 24 - Cancer GeneticsProblem 25a
Chapter 24, Problem 25a

Mutations in tumor-suppressor genes are associated with many types of cancers. In addition, epigenetic changes (such as DNA methylation) of tumor-suppressor genes are also associated with tumorigenesis [Otani et al. (2013).
Expert Rev Mol Diagn 13:445-455].
How might hypermethylation of the TP53 gene promoter influence tumorigenesis?

Understand the role of the TP53 gene: TP53 is a tumor-suppressor gene that encodes the p53 protein, which plays a critical role in regulating cell cycle, DNA repair, and apoptosis. Its proper function is essential for preventing uncontrolled cell growth and tumor formation.
Learn about DNA methylation: DNA methylation is an epigenetic modification where methyl groups are added to cytosine bases in CpG islands, often found in gene promoters. This modification can influence gene expression by altering the accessibility of transcription factors and RNA polymerase to the DNA.
Analyze the effect of hypermethylation: Hypermethylation of the TP53 gene promoter can lead to transcriptional silencing of the gene. This means that the production of the p53 protein may be reduced or completely inhibited, impairing its tumor-suppressing functions.
Connect hypermethylation to tumorigenesis: Without functional p53 protein, cells may fail to undergo apoptosis or repair DNA damage, leading to the accumulation of mutations and uncontrolled cell division. This increases the risk of tumor formation and progression.
Summarize the impact: Hypermethylation of the TP53 gene promoter can contribute to tumorigenesis by silencing a key tumor-suppressor gene, thereby disrupting cellular mechanisms that prevent cancer development.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tumor-Suppressor Genes

Tumor-suppressor genes are critical components of the cellular machinery that regulate cell growth and division. They function to prevent uncontrolled cell proliferation, and mutations in these genes can lead to cancer. The TP53 gene, often referred to as the 'guardian of the genome,' plays a vital role in maintaining genomic stability and initiating apoptosis in response to DNA damage.
DNA Methylation

DNA methylation is an epigenetic modification involving the addition of a methyl group to the DNA molecule, typically at cytosine bases. This process can regulate gene expression without altering the underlying DNA sequence. Hypermethylation of promoter regions, such as that of the TP53 gene, can silence gene expression, leading to the loss of tumor-suppressive functions and contributing to tumorigenesis.
Tumorigenesis

Tumorigenesis is the process by which normal cells transform into cancerous cells, involving a series of genetic and epigenetic changes. This process can be driven by mutations in oncogenes and tumor-suppressor genes, as well as by epigenetic alterations like DNA methylation. Understanding how these changes contribute to tumorigenesis is crucial for developing targeted cancer therapies.
