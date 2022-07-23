Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 20

Epigenetics is a relatively new area of genetics with a focus on phenomena that affect gene expression but do not affect DNA sequence. Epigenetic effects are quasi-stable and may be passed to progeny somatic or germ-line cells. What are known causes of epigenetic effects, and how do they relate to cancer?

Epigenetics involves changes in gene expression without altering the underlying DNA sequence. These changes can be stable and heritable.
One known cause of epigenetic effects is DNA methylation, where methyl groups are added to DNA, typically at CpG islands, leading to gene silencing.
Histone modification is another cause, where chemical changes to histone proteins affect how tightly DNA is wound around them, influencing gene accessibility.
Non-coding RNAs, such as microRNAs, can also regulate gene expression by interfering with mRNA translation or stability.
In cancer, abnormal epigenetic modifications can lead to the activation of oncogenes or the silencing of tumor suppressor genes, contributing to uncontrolled cell growth.

Epigenetics

Epigenetics refers to the study of changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the underlying DNA sequence. These changes can be influenced by various factors, including environmental stimuli, lifestyle, and developmental stages. Epigenetic modifications, such as DNA methylation and histone modification, can regulate gene activity and are crucial for normal cellular function.
Causes of Epigenetic Effects

Epigenetic effects can be caused by a variety of factors, including environmental influences like diet, stress, and exposure to toxins. These factors can lead to modifications in the epigenome, which in turn can affect gene expression patterns. Additionally, certain diseases, including cancer, can also induce epigenetic changes that may contribute to their progression.
Epigenetics and Cancer

Epigenetic changes play a significant role in cancer development and progression. Abnormal epigenetic modifications can lead to the silencing of tumor suppressor genes or the activation of oncogenes, promoting uncontrolled cell growth. Understanding these epigenetic mechanisms is crucial for developing targeted therapies and improving cancer treatment outcomes.
