Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 24 - Cancer GeneticsProblem 17
Chapter 24, Problem 17

DNA sequencing has provided data to indicate that cancer cells may contain tens of thousands of somatic mutations, only some of which confer a growth advantage to a cancer cell. How do scientists describe and categorize these recently discovered populations of mutations in cancer cells?

Verified step by step guidance
1
span>Understand the types of mutations: In cancer cells, mutations can be categorized into 'driver' mutations, which contribute to cancer progression, and 'passenger' mutations, which do not confer a growth advantage.
span>Identify driver mutations: Scientists use various methods, such as statistical analyses and functional assays, to identify which mutations are likely to be driver mutations.
span>Characterize passenger mutations: These are mutations that accumulate in cancer cells but do not directly contribute to cancer growth. They are often used as markers to study the history and evolution of cancer cells.
span>Use sequencing data: High-throughput DNA sequencing technologies allow scientists to sequence the entire genome of cancer cells, providing a comprehensive view of all mutations present.
span>Apply bioinformatics tools: Scientists use computational tools to analyze sequencing data, distinguishing between driver and passenger mutations based on their frequency, location, and impact on protein function.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
47s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Somatic Mutations

Somatic mutations are genetic alterations that occur in non-germline cells, meaning they are not inherited but arise during an individual's lifetime. These mutations can result from environmental factors, errors in DNA replication, or other cellular processes. In cancer, somatic mutations can accumulate and contribute to tumorigenesis by altering cell behavior, such as promoting uncontrolled growth.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations

Tumor Heterogeneity

Tumor heterogeneity refers to the presence of diverse cell populations within a single tumor, which can differ genetically and phenotypically. This diversity arises from the accumulation of somatic mutations and can lead to variations in how cancer cells respond to treatment. Understanding tumor heterogeneity is crucial for developing effective therapies, as some mutations may confer resistance to specific drugs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:46
Cancer Characteristics

Oncogenic Mutations

Oncogenic mutations are specific genetic changes that promote cancer development by enhancing cell proliferation or survival. These mutations often affect genes involved in critical pathways, such as those regulating cell cycle, apoptosis, and signal transduction. Scientists categorize mutations based on their functional impact, distinguishing between driver mutations, which contribute to cancer progression, and passenger mutations, which do not affect tumor growth.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Cancer Mutations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Of the two classes of genes associated with cancer, tumor-suppressor genes and oncogenes, mutations in which group can be considered gain-of-function mutations? In which group are the loss-of-function mutations? Explain.

580
views
Textbook Question

How do translocations such as the Philadelphia chromosome contribute to cancer?

770
views
Textbook Question

Explain why many oncogenic viruses contain genes whose products interact with tumor-suppressor proteins.

721
views
Textbook Question

How do normal cells protect themselves from accumulating mutations in genes that could lead to cancer? How do cancer cells differ from normal cells in these processes?

406
views
Textbook Question

Describe the difference between an acute transforming virus and a virus that does not cause tumors.

732
views
Textbook Question

Epigenetics is a relatively new area of genetics with a focus on phenomena that affect gene expression but do not affect DNA sequence. Epigenetic effects are quasi-stable and may be passed to progeny somatic or germ-line cells. What are known causes of epigenetic effects, and how do they relate to cancer?

954
views