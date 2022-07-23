Of the two classes of genes associated with cancer, tumor-suppressor genes and oncogenes, mutations in which group can be considered gain-of-function mutations? In which group are the loss-of-function mutations? Explain.
DNA sequencing has provided data to indicate that cancer cells may contain tens of thousands of somatic mutations, only some of which confer a growth advantage to a cancer cell. How do scientists describe and categorize these recently discovered populations of mutations in cancer cells?
Key Concepts
Somatic Mutations
Tumor Heterogeneity
Oncogenic Mutations
How do translocations such as the Philadelphia chromosome contribute to cancer?
Explain why many oncogenic viruses contain genes whose products interact with tumor-suppressor proteins.
How do normal cells protect themselves from accumulating mutations in genes that could lead to cancer? How do cancer cells differ from normal cells in these processes?
Describe the difference between an acute transforming virus and a virus that does not cause tumors.
Epigenetics is a relatively new area of genetics with a focus on phenomena that affect gene expression but do not affect DNA sequence. Epigenetic effects are quasi-stable and may be passed to progeny somatic or germ-line cells. What are known causes of epigenetic effects, and how do they relate to cancer?