Ch. 24 - Cancer Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 24, Problem 19

Describe the difference between an acute transforming virus and a virus that does not cause tumors.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an acute transforming virus is a type of virus that carries an oncogene, which is a gene capable of inducing cancer. This oncogene is often derived from the host cell's genome but has been altered or misregulated by the virus.
Recognize that the oncogene carried by an acute transforming virus can directly interfere with the normal regulation of cell growth and division, leading to uncontrolled cell proliferation and tumor formation.
Contrast this with a virus that does not cause tumors, which typically lacks an oncogene and does not directly disrupt the host cell's growth regulation. These viruses may replicate within the host without inducing cancer.
Note that non-tumor-causing viruses may still cause other types of diseases or remain latent in the host without causing significant harm, depending on the virus's life cycle and interaction with the host's immune system.
Summarize the key difference: acute transforming viruses actively promote tumor formation through the introduction of oncogenes, while non-tumor-causing viruses do not carry oncogenes and do not directly induce cancer.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acute Transforming Viruses

Acute transforming viruses are a type of virus that can induce rapid transformation of host cells, leading to uncontrolled cell growth and tumor formation. These viruses often carry oncogenes, which are genes that can promote cancer when mutated or expressed at high levels. Examples include certain strains of retroviruses that can integrate their genetic material into the host genome, altering normal cellular functions.
Non-Tumorigenic Viruses

Non-tumorigenic viruses are those that do not cause cancerous transformations in host cells. These viruses may replicate within the host without altering cellular growth control mechanisms or may cause acute infections that resolve without leading to long-term changes in cell behavior. Examples include many common cold viruses and other pathogens that primarily cause acute illnesses without oncogenic potential.
Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressor Genes

Oncogenes are mutated forms of normal genes (proto-oncogenes) that, when activated, can lead to cancer by promoting excessive cell division or survival. In contrast, tumor suppressor genes normally function to inhibit cell growth and promote apoptosis. The balance between oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes is crucial in determining whether a cell becomes cancerous, highlighting the role of genetic factors in tumorigenesis.
