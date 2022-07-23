A 3-inch plant was crossed with a 15-inch plant, and all F₁ plants were 9 inches. The F₂ plants exhibited a 'normal distribution,' with heights of 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 inches.

What will be the outcome if the F₁ plants are testcrossed with plants that are homozygous for all nonadditive alleles?