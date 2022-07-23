Skip to main content
Ch. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial Traits
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial TraitsProblem 12b
Chapter 25, Problem 12b

The following variances were calculated for two traits in a herd of hogs.
Table showing variances for back fat and body length traits with values for VP, VG, and VA in a hog herd.
Which of the two traits will respond best to selection by a breeder? Why?

Step 1: Understand the key variances given in the table: \(V_P\) (phenotypic variance), \(V_G\) (genetic variance), and \(V_A\) (additive genetic variance) for each trait. These variances help us understand the genetic contribution to the traits and their potential response to selection.
Step 2: Recall that the response to selection depends primarily on the narrow-sense heritability (\(h^2\)), which is the proportion of phenotypic variance due to additive genetic variance. It is calculated as: \[h^2 = \frac{V_A}{V_P}\]
Step 3: Calculate the narrow-sense heritability for each trait using the formula above. This will give you a measure of how much of the trait's variation is heritable and can be passed on to the next generation.
Step 4: Compare the heritability values for back fat and body length. The trait with the higher \(h^2\) value will respond better to selection because a greater proportion of its variation is due to additive genetic factors.
Step 5: Conclude which trait will respond best to selection based on the higher heritability value, and explain that this is because selection acts on additive genetic variance, which directly influences the trait's improvement in the population.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phenotypic Variance (VP)

Phenotypic variance (VP) represents the total variation observed in a trait within a population. It includes both genetic variance and environmental variance, reflecting all factors that contribute to differences in the trait among individuals.
Analyzing Trait Variance

Additive Genetic Variance (VA)

Additive genetic variance (VA) is the portion of genetic variance that contributes to the resemblance between parents and offspring. It represents the cumulative effect of individual alleles and is crucial for predicting the response to selection in breeding programs.
Traits and Variance

Heritability and Response to Selection

Heritability in the narrow sense (h²) is the ratio of additive genetic variance to phenotypic variance (VA/VP). It indicates the proportion of trait variation due to additive genetics and predicts how effectively a trait will respond to selection by breeders.
Artificial Selection
