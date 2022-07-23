Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial Traits
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 25 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial TraitsProblem 2
Chapter 25, Problem 2

Write a short essay that discusses the difference between the more traditional Mendelian and neo-Mendelian modes of inheritance (qualitative inheritance) and quantitative inheritance.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by defining traditional Mendelian inheritance, which involves traits controlled by a single gene with clear dominant and recessive alleles, resulting in discrete phenotypic categories.
Explain neo-Mendelian inheritance as an extension of Mendelian principles that includes phenomena such as incomplete dominance, codominance, multiple alleles, and gene interactions, which still involve qualitative traits but show more complex patterns.
Introduce quantitative inheritance, which differs fundamentally by involving multiple genes (polygenes) contributing additively to a continuous range of phenotypes, such as height or skin color, rather than discrete categories.
Discuss how quantitative traits are influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, leading to a continuous distribution of phenotypes, often analyzed using statistical methods like heritability estimates and quantitative trait loci (QTL) mapping.
Conclude by contrasting the predictability and simplicity of Mendelian and neo-Mendelian inheritance with the complexity and gradation seen in quantitative inheritance, highlighting the importance of both concepts in understanding genetic variation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the patterns of inheritance first described by Gregor Mendel, where traits are controlled by single genes with clear dominant and recessive alleles. These traits typically show discrete, qualitative differences, such as flower color or seed shape, and follow predictable ratios in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Neo-Mendelian Inheritance

Neo-Mendelian inheritance expands on classical Mendelian genetics by incorporating concepts like gene linkage, gene interactions (epistasis), and multiple alleles. It explains more complex inheritance patterns that still involve discrete traits but consider factors beyond simple dominant-recessive relationships.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Quantitative Inheritance

Quantitative inheritance involves traits controlled by multiple genes (polygenes) and environmental factors, resulting in continuous variation, such as height or skin color. Unlike Mendelian traits, these show a range of phenotypes and are analyzed using statistical methods rather than simple ratios.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What findings led geneticists to postulate the multiple-factor hypothesis that invoked the idea of additive alleles to explain inheritance patterns?

582
views
Textbook Question

How do we assess environmental factors to determine if they impact the phenotype of a quantitatively inherited trait?

448
views
Textbook Question

How do we know that monozygotic twins are not identical genotypically as adults?

493
views
Textbook Question

Define the following:

(a) Polygenic

(b) Additive alleles

(c) Correlation

(d) Monozygotic and dizygotic twins

(e) Heritability

(f) QTL

(g) Continuous variation

625
views
Textbook Question

A dark-red strain and a white strain of wheat are crossed and produce an intermediate, medium-red F₁. When the F₁ plants are interbred, an F₂ generation is produced in a ratio of 1 dark-red: 4 medium-dark-red: 6 medium-red: 4 light-red: 1 white. Further crosses reveal that the dark-red and white F₂ plants are true breeding

Based on the ratios in the F₂ population, how many genes are involved in the production of color?

463
views
Textbook Question

A dark-red strain and a white strain of wheat are crossed and produce an intermediate, medium-red F₁. When the F₁ plants are interbred, an F₂ generation is produced in a ratio of 1 dark-red: 4 medium-dark-red: 6 medium-red: 4 light-red: 1 white. Further crosses reveal that the dark-red and white F₂ plants are true breeding

How many additive alleles are needed to produce each possible phenotype?

436
views