Ch. 26 - Population and Evolutionary Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 26 - Population and Evolutionary GeneticsProblem 10c
Chapter 26, Problem 10c

Consider a population in which the frequency of allele A is p = 0.7 and the frequency of allele a is q = 0.3 and where the alleles are codominant. What will be the allele frequencies after one generation if the following occurs?
wAA = 1, wAa = 0.99, waa = 0.98

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial allele frequencies: \(p = 0.7\) for allele \(A\) and \(q = 0.3\) for allele \(a\). Confirm that \(p + q = 1\).
Calculate the initial genotype frequencies assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium: \(f(AA) = p^2\), \(f(Aa) = 2pq\), and \(f(aa) = q^2\).
Apply the given fitness values to each genotype to find the weighted genotype frequencies after selection: multiply each genotype frequency by its respective fitness, i.e., \(f'(AA) = f(AA) \times w_{AA}\), \(f'(Aa) = f(Aa) \times w_{Aa}\), and \(f'(aa) = f(aa) \times w_{aa}\).
Calculate the mean fitness of the population, \(\bar{w}\), by summing the weighted genotype frequencies: \(\bar{w} = f'(AA) + f'(Aa) + f'(aa)\).
Normalize the weighted genotype frequencies by dividing each by \(\bar{w}\) to get the genotype frequencies after selection. Then, calculate the new allele frequencies: \(p' = f'(AA) + \frac{1}{2} f'(Aa)\) and \(q' = f'(aa) + \frac{1}{2} f'(Aa)\).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Allele Frequency

Allele frequency refers to how common an allele is in a population, expressed as a proportion or percentage. In this question, p = 0.7 for allele A and q = 0.3 for allele a, meaning 70% and 30% of the alleles in the gene pool are A and a, respectively. These frequencies are the basis for predicting genotype frequencies and evolutionary changes.
New Alleles and Migration

Codominance

Codominance occurs when both alleles in a heterozygote are fully expressed, resulting in a phenotype that shows traits of both alleles simultaneously. Unlike dominance/recessiveness, neither allele masks the other. This affects how genotype fitness values influence allele frequency changes in the population.
Variations on Dominance

Fitness and Selection Coefficients

Fitness (w) measures the reproductive success of a genotype relative to others. Here, w_AA = 1, w_Aa = 0.99, and w_aa = 0.98 indicate slight differences in survival or reproduction. These differences cause natural selection, altering allele frequencies over generations by favoring genotypes with higher fitness.
Natural Selection
