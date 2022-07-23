Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian GeneticsProblem 42
Chapter 4, Problem 42

In four o'clock plants, many flower colors are observed. In a cross involving two true-breeding strains, one crimson and the other white, all of the F₁ generation were rose color. In the F₂, four new phenotypes appeared along with the P₁ and F₁ parental colors. The following ratio was obtained:
1/16 crimson
4/16 rose
2/16 orange
2/16 pale yellow
1/16 yellow
4/16 white
2/16 magenta
Propose an explanation for the inheritance of these flower colors.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the inheritance pattern involves multiple phenotypes, suggesting polygenic inheritance or interaction between multiple genes. The presence of intermediate phenotypes (e.g., rose color in F₁) indicates incomplete dominance or gene interaction.
Step 2: Analyze the phenotypic ratio in the F₂ generation. The ratio (1/16, 4/16, 2/16, etc.) suggests a dihybrid cross with two genes, each having two alleles, and their interaction determines the flower color.
Step 3: Assign gene symbols to represent the traits. For example, let 'A' and 'B' represent two genes involved in flower color. Each gene has two alleles: A (dominant) and a (recessive), B (dominant) and b (recessive). The combinations of these alleles produce different phenotypes.
Step 4: Consider the interaction between the two genes. For instance, the combination of dominant alleles (A and B) might produce crimson, while other combinations (e.g., AaBb, Aabb, etc.) result in intermediate colors like rose, orange, or pale yellow. Recessive combinations (aabb) might produce white.
Step 5: Use a Punnett square to predict the genotypic combinations in the F₂ generation. Calculate the phenotypic ratios based on the gene interactions and assign colors to each genotype. This will explain the observed phenotypic ratio in the F₂ generation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive traits. In this case, the crimson and white flower colors represent two alleles, where one may be dominant over the other. The F₁ generation displaying a rose color suggests incomplete dominance, where neither allele is completely dominant, resulting in a blend of traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios describe the relative frequencies of different phenotypes in the offspring of a genetic cross. The observed 1:4:2:2:1:4:2 ratio in the F₂ generation indicates a complex inheritance pattern, likely involving multiple alleles and possibly epistasis, where one gene affects the expression of another, leading to the variety of flower colors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Multiple Alleles and Incomplete Dominance

Multiple alleles refer to the presence of more than two alleles for a genetic trait within a population. In this scenario, the presence of rose, orange, pale yellow, yellow, and magenta colors suggests that multiple alleles are influencing flower color. Incomplete dominance occurs when the heterozygous phenotype is a blend of the two homozygous phenotypes, as seen in the F₁ generation, leading to the diverse phenotypes in the F₂ generation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Students taking a genetics exam were expected to answer the following question by converting data to a 'meaningful ratio' and then solving the problem. The instructor assumed that the final ratio would reflect two gene pairs, and most correct answers did. Here is the exam question:

'Flowers may be white, orange, or brown. When plants with white flowers are crossed with plants with brown flowers, all the F₁ flowers are white. For F₂ flowers, the following data were obtained:

48 white

12 orange

4 brown

Convert the F₂ data to a meaningful ratio that allows you to explain the inheritance of color. Determine the number of genes involved and the genotypes that yield each phenotype.'

Solve the problem for two gene pairs. What is the final F₂ ratio?

497
views
Textbook Question

Students taking a genetics exam were expected to answer the following question by converting data to a 'meaningful ratio' and then solving the problem. The instructor assumed that the final ratio would reflect two gene pairs, and most correct answers did. Here is the exam question: 'Flowers may be white, orange, or brown. When plants with white flowers are crossed with plants with brown flowers, all the F₁ flowers are white. For F₂ flowers, the following data were obtained:

48 white

12 orange

4 brown

Convert the F₂ data to a meaningful ratio that allows you to explain the inheritance of color. Determine the number of genes involved and the genotypes that yield each phenotype.'

A number of students failed to reduce the ratio for two gene pairs as described above and solved the problem using three gene pairs. When examined carefully, their solution was deemed a valid response by the instructor. Solve the problem using three gene pairs

953
views
Textbook Question

Students taking a genetics exam were expected to answer the following question by converting data to a 'meaningful ratio' and then solving the problem. The instructor assumed that the final ratio would reflect two gene pairs, and most correct answers did. Here is the exam question: 'Flowers may be white, orange, or brown. When plants with white flowers are crossed with plants with brown flowers, all the F₁ flowers are white. For F₂ flowers, the following data were obtained:

48 white

12 orange

4 brown

Convert the F₂ data to a meaningful ratio that allows you to explain the inheritance of color. Determine the number of genes involved and the genotypes that yield each phenotype.'

We now have a dilemma. The data are consistent with two alternative mechanisms of inheritance. Propose an experiment that executes crosses involving the original parents that would distinguish between the two solutions proposed by the students. Explain how this experiment would resolve the dilemma.

478
views
Textbook Question

Below is a partial pedigree of hemophilia in the British Royal Family descended from Queen Victoria, who is believed to be the original 'carrier' in this pedigree.

Analyze the pedigree and indicate which females are also certain to be carriers. What is the probability that Princess Irene is a carrier?

3550
views