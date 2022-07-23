Consider the three pedigrees below, all involving a single human trait.
Which combination of conditions, if any, can be excluded? dominant and X-linked dominant and autosomal recessive and X-linked recessive and autosomal
Consider the three pedigrees below, all involving a single human trait.
Which combination of conditions, if any, can be excluded? dominant and X-linked dominant and autosomal recessive and X-linked recessive and autosomal
Consider the three pedigrees below, all involving a single human trait.
For each combination that you excluded, indicate the single individual in generation II (e.g., II-1, II-2) that was most instrumental in your decision to exclude it. If none were excluded, answer 'none apply.'
Consider the three pedigrees below, all involving a single human trait.
Given your conclusions in part (a), indicate the genotype of the following individuals: II-1, II-6, II-9 If more than one possibility applies, list all possibilities. Use the symbols A and a for the genotypes.
Predict the F₁ and F₂ results of crossing a male fowl that is cock-feathered with a true-breeding hen-feathered female fowl. Recall that these traits are sex limited.
Two mothers give birth to sons at the same time at a busy urban hospital. The son of mother 1 is afflicted with hemophilia, a disease caused by an X-linked recessive allele. Neither parent has the disease. Mother 2 has a normal son, despite the fact that the father has hemophilia. Several years later, couple 1 sues the hospital, claiming that these two newborns were swapped in the nursery following their birth. As a genetic counselor, you are called to testify. What information can you provide the jury concerning the allegation?
Discuss the topic of phenotypic expression and the many factors that impinge on it.