In foxes, two alleles of a single gene, P and p, may result in lethality (PP), platinum coat (Pp), or silver coat (pp). What ratio is obtained when platinum foxes are interbred? Is the P allele behaving dominantly or recessively in causing (a) lethality; (b) platinum coat color?
With regard to the ABO blood types in humans, determine the genotype of the male parent and female parent shown here:
Male parent: Blood type B; mother type O
Female parent: Blood type A; father type B
Predict the blood types of the offspring that this couple may have and the expected proportion of each.
The A and B antigens in humans may be found in water-soluble form in secretions, including saliva, of some individuals (Se/Se and Se/se) but not in others (se/se). The population thus contains 'secretors' and 'nonsecretors.'
Determine the proportion of various phenotypes (blood type and ability to secrete) in matings between individuals that are blood type AB and type O, both of whom are Se/se.
How will the results of such matings change if both parents are heterozygous for the gene controlling the synthesis of the H substance (Hh)?