In mice, a short-tailed mutant was discovered. When it was crossed to a normal long-tailed mouse, 4 offspring were short-tailed and 3 were long-tailed. Two short-tailed mice from the F1 generation were selected and crossed. They produced 6 short-tailed and 3 long-tailed mice. These genetic experiments were repeated three times with approximately the same results. What genetic ratios are illustrated? Hypothesize the mode of inheritance and diagram the crosses.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Mendelian Inheritance
Phenotypic Ratios
Punnett Square
In shorthorn cattle, coat color may be red, white, or roan. Roan is an intermediate phenotype expressed as a mixture of red and white hairs. The following data were obtained from various crosses:
How is coat color inherited? What are the genotypes of parents and offspring for each cross?
In foxes, two alleles of a single gene, P and p, may result in lethality (PP), platinum coat (Pp), or silver coat (pp). What ratio is obtained when platinum foxes are interbred? Is the P allele behaving dominantly or recessively in causing (a) lethality; (b) platinum coat color?
With regard to the ABO blood types in humans, determine the genotype of the male parent and female parent shown here:
Male parent: Blood type B; mother type O
Female parent: Blood type A; father type B
Predict the blood types of the offspring that this couple may have and the expected proportion of each.