Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian GeneticsProblem 5
Chapter 4, Problem 5

In mice, a short-tailed mutant was discovered. When it was crossed to a normal long-tailed mouse, 4 offspring were short-tailed and 3 were long-tailed. Two short-tailed mice from the F1 generation were selected and crossed. They produced 6 short-tailed and 3 long-tailed mice. These genetic experiments were repeated three times with approximately the same results. What genetic ratios are illustrated? Hypothesize the mode of inheritance and diagram the crosses.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the phenotypes and their ratios in the offspring from the initial cross between a short-tailed mutant and a normal long-tailed mouse. The ratio is approximately 1:1 (4 short-tailed: 3 long-tailed).
Hypothesize that the short tail trait is dominant over the long tail trait. Let 'S' represent the dominant short tail allele and 's' represent the recessive long tail allele.
Assume the genotype of the short-tailed mutant is heterozygous (Ss) and the normal long-tailed mouse is homozygous recessive (ss). Perform a Punnett square to confirm the 1:1 ratio in the F1 generation.
Select two short-tailed mice from the F1 generation (Ss) and cross them. Use a Punnett square to predict the genotypic and phenotypic ratios in the F2 generation. Expect a 3:1 phenotypic ratio (3 short-tailed: 1 long-tailed).
Diagram the crosses: First cross (Ss x ss) results in Ss and ss offspring. Second cross (Ss x Ss) results in SS, Ss, and ss offspring, confirming the observed ratios.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive traits. In this case, the short-tailed trait appears to be dominant over the long-tailed trait, as evidenced by the offspring ratios observed in the crosses. Understanding these principles is crucial for predicting the inheritance patterns of traits in subsequent generations.
Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different phenotypes in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. In the given scenario, the observed ratios of 4 short-tailed to 3 long-tailed mice in the first cross, and 6 short-tailed to 3 long-tailed in the second, suggest a consistent ratio of approximately 2:1 for the dominant trait. Analyzing these ratios helps in determining the mode of inheritance.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. By mapping the alleles of the parents, it visually represents the possible combinations and their probabilities. In this case, constructing Punnett squares for the crosses can help illustrate the inheritance patterns and confirm the hypothesized dominance of the short-tailed trait.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Write a short essay that explains why multiple and lethal alleles often result in a modification of the classic Mendelian monohybrid and dihybrid ratios.
Textbook Question

In shorthorn cattle, coat color may be red, white, or roan. Roan is an intermediate phenotype expressed as a mixture of red and white hairs. The following data were obtained from various crosses:

How is coat color inherited? What are the genotypes of parents and offspring for each cross?

Textbook Question

In foxes, two alleles of a single gene, P and p, may result in lethality (PP), platinum coat (Pp), or silver coat (pp). What ratio is obtained when platinum foxes are interbred? Is the P allele behaving dominantly or recessively in causing (a) lethality; (b) platinum coat color?

Textbook Question
List all possible genotypes for the A, B, AB, and O phenotypes. Is the mode of inheritance of the ABO blood types representative of dominance, recessiveness, or codominance?
Textbook Question

With regard to the ABO blood types in humans, determine the genotype of the male parent and female parent shown here:

Male parent: Blood type B; mother type O

Female parent: Blood type A; father type B

Predict the blood types of the offspring that this couple may have and the expected proportion of each.

Textbook Question
In a disputed parentage case, the child is blood type O, while the mother is blood type A. What blood type would exclude a male from being the father? Would the other blood types prove that a particular male was the father?
