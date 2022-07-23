Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Extensions of Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 9a

The A and B antigens in humans may be found in water-soluble form in secretions, including saliva, of some individuals (Se/Se and Se/se) but not in others (se/se). The population thus contains 'secretors' and 'nonsecretors.'
Determine the proportion of various phenotypes (blood type and ability to secrete) in matings between individuals that are blood type AB and type O, both of whom are Se/se.

Step 1: Understand the genetic basis of the problem. The ABO blood type is determined by the IA, IB, and i alleles. IA and IB are codominant, while i is recessive. The ability to secrete antigens is determined by the Se gene, where Se is dominant and se is recessive. Individuals with at least one Se allele (Se/Se or Se/se) are secretors, while individuals with se/se are nonsecretors.
Step 2: Determine the possible genotypes and phenotypes for blood type. The blood type AB individual has the genotype IAIB, while the blood type O individual has the genotype ii. These genotypes will determine the blood type of their offspring.
Step 3: Determine the possible genotypes for the Se gene. Both parents are Se/se, so the offspring can inherit one of the following combinations: Se/Se, Se/se, or se/se. This will determine whether the offspring are secretors or nonsecretors.
Step 4: Use a Punnett square to calculate the probabilities of the offspring's genotypes. Create one Punnett square for the ABO blood type alleles (IA, IB, and i) and another for the Se gene (Se and se). Combine the results to determine the probabilities of each phenotype (blood type and secretion ability).
Step 5: Combine the results from the Punnett squares to calculate the proportion of each phenotype. For example, calculate the proportion of offspring with blood type A who are secretors, blood type B who are secretors, blood type AB who are secretors, and so on. Ensure that all possible combinations of blood type and secretion ability are accounted for.

Blood Type Genetics

Human blood types are determined by the ABO gene, which has three alleles: A, B, and O. Individuals with blood type AB have both A and B antigens, while those with type O have neither. The inheritance of these alleles follows Mendelian principles, where each parent contributes one allele to the offspring, resulting in various possible blood type combinations.
Secretor Status

The ability to secrete A and B antigens in bodily fluids is determined by the Se gene, with two alleles: Se (secretor) and se (nonsecretor). Individuals with at least one Se allele (Se/Se or Se/se) can secrete the antigens, while those with the genotype se/se cannot. This trait is inherited independently of the ABO blood type, allowing for a variety of combinations in offspring.
Punnett Square Analysis

A Punnett square is a tool used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from parental genotypes. By setting up a Punnett square for the blood type (AB x O) and secretor status (Se/se x Se/se), one can visualize the potential combinations of alleles in the offspring, allowing for the calculation of proportions of each phenotype in the resulting generation.
