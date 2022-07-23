In Drosophila, a cross was made between females—all expressing the three X-linked recessive traits scute bristles (sc), sable body (s), and vermilion eyes (v)—and wild-type males. In the F 1 , all females were wild type, while all males expressed all three mutant traits. The cross was carried to the F 2 generation, and 1000 offspring were counted, with the results shown in the following table.

No determination of sex was made in the data.

Are there more or fewer double crossovers than expected?