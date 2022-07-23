Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 30

In laboratory class, a genetics student was assigned to study an unknown mutation in Drosophila that had a whitish eye. He crossed females from his true-breeding mutant stock to wild-type (brick-red-eyed) males, recovering all wild-type F1 flies. In the F2 generation, the following offspring were recovered in the following proportions:
wild type: 5/8
bright red: 1/8
brown eye: 1/8
white eye: 1/8
The student was stumped until the instructor suggested that perhaps the whitish eye in the original stock was the result of homozygosity for a mutation causing brown eyes and a mutation causing bright red eyes, illustrating gene interaction. After much thought, the student was able to analyze the data, explain the results, and learn several things about the location of the two genes relative to one another. One key to his understanding was that crossing over occurs in Drosophila females but not in males. Based on his analysis, what did the student learn about the two genes?

Understand the problem: The whitish eye phenotype in the original stock is hypothesized to result from homozygosity for two separate mutations (one causing brown eyes and the other causing bright red eyes). This suggests gene interaction, where the combination of two mutations produces a novel phenotype.
Analyze the F₁ generation: The cross between true-breeding mutant females (whitish eyes) and wild-type males produced all wild-type F₁ flies. This indicates that the wild-type alleles are dominant over the mutant alleles for both genes, and the two mutations are likely recessive.
Analyze the F₂ generation proportions: The F₂ generation shows a phenotypic ratio of 5/8 wild type, 1/8 bright red, 1/8 brown, and 1/8 white. This suggests a dihybrid cross involving two genes with independent assortment, where the white eye phenotype results from homozygosity for both mutations (epistasis).
Consider the role of crossing over: Since crossing over occurs in Drosophila females but not in males, the recombination observed in the F₂ generation must have occurred during gamete formation in the F₁ females. This implies that the two genes are located on the same chromosome but are not completely linked, as recombination is evident.
Conclude the genetic relationship: Based on the data, the student likely learned that the two genes are located on the same chromosome (linked) but are separated by a measurable distance, allowing for recombination. The phenotypic ratios also confirm that the whitish eye phenotype results from an interaction between the two genes (epistasis).

Gene Interaction

Gene interaction refers to the phenomenon where two or more genes influence a single trait, leading to a variety of phenotypes. In this case, the interaction between mutations for brown and bright red eyes in Drosophila resulted in a whitish eye phenotype. Understanding how these genes interact helps explain the observed ratios in the offspring and the complexity of inheritance patterns.
Crossing Over

Crossing over is a genetic process that occurs during meiosis, where homologous chromosomes exchange segments of DNA. This process increases genetic diversity and can affect the inheritance of traits. In Drosophila, crossing over occurs in females but not in males, which is crucial for understanding the inheritance patterns observed in the F₂ generation and the relative positioning of the genes on the chromosomes.
Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different phenotypes in the offspring of a genetic cross. The observed ratios in the F₂ generation (5/8 wild type, 1/8 bright red, 1/8 brown, 1/8 white) suggest a complex inheritance pattern influenced by multiple alleles and gene interactions. Analyzing these ratios allows the student to infer the genetic relationships and interactions between the alleles involved.
