A female of genotype
Diagram showing gene loci a, b, and c with plus alleles aligned, illustrating crossover event data and mapping calculations.
produces 100 meiotic tetrads. Of these, 68 show no crossover events. Of the remaining 32, 20 show a crossover between a and b, 10 show a crossover between b and c, and 2 show a double crossover between a and b and between b and c. Of the 400 gametes produced, how many of each of the 8 different genotypes will be produced? Assuming the order a–b–c and the allele arrangement previously shown, what is the map distance between these loci?

Step 1: Identify the parental and recombinant types based on the crossover data. The parental genotype is + + + for loci a, b, and c. From the 100 tetrads, 68 show no crossover (parental), 20 show a single crossover between a and b, 10 show a single crossover between b and c, and 2 show a double crossover between a and b and between b and c.
Step 2: Calculate the number of gametes for each genotype. Each tetrad produces 4 gametes, so multiply the number of tetrads in each category by 4 to get the total gametes. For example, no crossover tetrads produce 68 × 4 = 272 parental gametes.
Step 3: Determine the genotypes of gametes produced by each crossover type. Single crossovers between a and b will produce recombinant gametes differing at loci a and b, but not c. Single crossovers between b and c will produce recombinant gametes differing at loci b and c, but not a. Double crossovers will produce gametes recombinant at both intervals.
Step 4: Assign the number of gametes to each of the 8 possible genotypes based on the crossover events. Remember that each tetrad produces 4 gametes, and the crossover events determine which alleles are combined in each gamete.
Step 5: Calculate the map distances between loci using the recombination frequencies. Use the formula for map distance in centiMorgans (cM): \(\text{Map distance} = \frac{\text{Number of recombinant tetrads}}{\text{Total tetrads}} \times 100\). Calculate separately for intervals a–b and b–c, considering single and double crossovers appropriately.

Genetic Recombination and Crossover Events

Genetic recombination occurs during meiosis when homologous chromosomes exchange segments, resulting in crossover events. These crossovers create new allele combinations in gametes, increasing genetic diversity. Understanding single and double crossovers is essential for predicting gamete genotypes and calculating recombination frequencies.
Recombination after Double Strand Breaks

Genetic Mapping and Map Distance

Genetic mapping estimates the physical distance between genes based on recombination frequencies. Map distance is measured in centiMorgans (cM), where 1% recombination equals 1 cM. Calculating map distances involves analyzing crossover data to determine how often genes are separated during meiosis, reflecting their relative positions on a chromosome.
Mapping Genes

Gamete Genotype Prediction from Tetrad Analysis

Tetrad analysis examines the four products of a single meiosis to determine crossover patterns and resulting gamete genotypes. By categorizing tetrads into parental, single crossover, and double crossover types, one can predict the frequency of each genotype among gametes. This approach helps quantify genetic linkage and recombination.
Gamete Genotypes
