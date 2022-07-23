Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 5 - Chromosome Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 28
Chapter 5, Problem 28

A number of human–mouse somatic cell hybrid clones were examined for the expression of specific human genes and the presence of human chromosomes. The results are summarized in the following table. Assign each gene to the chromosome on which it is located.
Table showing gene expression and chromosome presence across six hybrid cell clones, with plus and minus signs indicating presence or absence.

1
Step 1: Review the table provided in the problem, which lists the human genes expressed in each hybrid clone and the human chromosomes present in those clones. Identify the relationship between gene expression and chromosome presence.
Step 2: For each gene, determine which hybrid clones express the gene and note the human chromosomes present in those clones. This will help establish a correlation between gene expression and chromosome presence.
Step 3: Look for patterns where a specific human chromosome is consistently present in all clones expressing a particular gene. This suggests that the gene is located on that chromosome.
Step 4: Verify the assignment by checking if the gene is not expressed in clones where the corresponding chromosome is absent. This ensures the gene is correctly mapped to the chromosome.
Step 5: Assign each gene to the chromosome based on the analysis and document the results clearly, ensuring that each gene is matched to the correct chromosome.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Somatic Cell Hybridization

Somatic cell hybridization is a technique used to combine two different types of cells, typically from different species, to create a hybrid cell. This method allows researchers to study gene expression and chromosome behavior in a controlled environment. In the context of the question, human-mouse hybrids are used to identify the location of specific human genes on human chromosomes.
Gene Mapping

Gene mapping is the process of determining the specific locations of genes on chromosomes. This involves analyzing the genetic material of organisms to establish which genes are associated with which chromosomes. In the question, gene mapping is essential for assigning human genes to their respective chromosomes based on the hybrid clones' characteristics.
Chromosomal Analysis

Chromosomal analysis involves examining the structure and number of chromosomes in a cell. This can include techniques such as karyotyping or fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) to visualize chromosomes and identify specific genetic material. Understanding chromosomal analysis is crucial for interpreting the results of the hybrid clones and determining the presence of human chromosomes in the study.
