DNA markers have greatly enhanced the mapping of genes in humans. What are DNA markers, and what advantage do they confer?
A number of human–mouse somatic cell hybrid clones were examined for the expression of specific human genes and the presence of human chromosomes. The results are summarized in the following table. Assign each gene to the chromosome on which it is located.
In a certain plant, fruit is either red or yellow, and fruit shape is either oval or long. Red and oval are the dominant traits. Two plants, both heterozygous for these traits, were testcrossed, with the following results.
Determine the location of the genes relative to one another and the genotypes of the two parental plants.
Two plants in a cross were each heterozygous for two gene pairs (Ab/aB) whose loci are linked and 25 mu apart. Assuming that crossing over occurs during the formation of both male and female gametes and that the A and B alleles are dominant, determine the phenotypic ratio of their offspring.
A female of genotype
produces 100 meiotic tetrads. Of these, 68 show no crossover events. Of the remaining 32, 20 show a crossover between a and b, 10 show a crossover between b and c, and 2 show a double crossover between a and b and between b and c. Of the 400 gametes produced, how many of each of the 8 different genotypes will be produced? Assuming the order a–b–c and the allele arrangement previously shown, what is the map distance between these loci?
In laboratory class, a genetics student was assigned to study an unknown mutation in Drosophila that had a whitish eye. He crossed females from his true-breeding mutant stock to wild-type (brick-red-eyed) males, recovering all wild-type F1 flies. In the F2 generation, the following offspring were recovered in the following proportions:
wild type: 5/8
bright red: 1/8
brown eye: 1/8
white eye: 1/8
The student was stumped until the instructor suggested that perhaps the whitish eye in the original stock was the result of homozygosity for a mutation causing brown eyes and a mutation causing bright red eyes, illustrating gene interaction. After much thought, the student was able to analyze the data, explain the results, and learn several things about the location of the two genes relative to one another. One key to his understanding was that crossing over occurs in Drosophila females but not in males. Based on his analysis, what did the student learn about the two genes?
Drosophila melanogaster has one pair of sex chromosomes (XX or XY) and three pairs of autosomes, referred to as chromosomes II, III, and IV. A genetics student discovered a male fly with very short (sh) legs. Using this male, the student was able to establish a pure breeding stock of this mutant and found that it was recessive. She then incorporated the mutant into a stock containing the recessive gene black (b, body color located on chromosome II) and the recessive gene pink (p, eye color located on chromosome III). A female from the homozygous black, pink, short stock was then mated to a wild-type male. The F1 males of this cross were all wild type and were then backcrossed to the homozygous b, p, sh females. The F2 results appeared as shown in the following table. No other phenotypes were observed.
Based on these results, the student was able to assign short to a linkage group (a chromosome). Which one was it? Include your step-by-step reasoning.