Ch. 5 - Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 33b

The gene controlling the Xg blood group alleles (Xg⁺ and Xg⁻) and the gene controlling a newly described form of inherited recessive muscle weakness called episodic muscle weakness (EMWX) are closely linked on the X chromosome in humans at position Xp22.3 (the tip of the short arm). A male with EMWX who is Xg⁻ marries a woman who is Xg⁺ and they have eight daughters and one son, all of whom are normal for muscle function, the male being Xg⁺ and all the daughters being heterozygous at both the EMWX and Xg loci. Following is a table that lists three of the daughters with the phenotypes of their husbands and children.
Table showing husband’s phenotype, offspring sex, and offspring phenotype for three daughters and their children with Xg and EMWX traits.
For each of the offspring, indicate whether or not a crossover was required to produce the phenotypes that are given.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the genetic linkage and inheritance pattern. The Xg blood group and EMWX genes are located on the X chromosome and are closely linked. This means that recombination (crossover) between these loci is less likely but still possible. The male parent contributes his X chromosome to all daughters and his Y chromosome to the son. The female parent contributes one of her two X chromosomes to each child.
Step 2: Analyze the parental genotypes. The male parent is Xg⁻ and has EMWX (recessive condition), so his X chromosome carries both the Xg⁻ allele and the EMWX allele. The female parent is Xg⁺ and does not have EMWX, so her X chromosomes carry the Xg⁺ allele and the normal allele for EMWX.
Step 3: Determine the offspring genotypes. All daughters inherit the X chromosome from their father (Xg⁻, EMWX) and one X chromosome from their mother (Xg⁺, normal). This makes them heterozygous at both loci (Xg⁺/Xg⁻ and EMWX/normal). The son inherits the Y chromosome from his father and one X chromosome from his mother, making him Xg⁺ and normal for muscle function.
Step 4: Evaluate the phenotypes of the daughters' husbands and children. For each child, compare the observed phenotype to the expected parental combinations. If the phenotype matches a parental combination, no crossover occurred. If the phenotype does not match a parental combination, a crossover event is required to explain the observed genotype.
Step 5: For each child, determine whether a crossover occurred by analyzing the inheritance of the Xg and EMWX alleles. If the alleles are inherited together as they were in the parent (e.g., Xg⁺ with normal or Xg⁻ with EMWX), no crossover occurred. If the alleles are inherited in a new combination (e.g., Xg⁺ with EMWX or Xg⁻ with normal), a crossover event occurred between the loci on the X chromosome.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

X-Linked Inheritance

X-linked inheritance refers to the pattern of inheritance for genes located on the X chromosome. Males have one X and one Y chromosome, while females have two X chromosomes. This means that X-linked traits can manifest differently in males and females, with males expressing recessive traits more readily due to having only one X chromosome. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing inheritance patterns in the context of the Xg blood group and EMWX.
Crossover and Genetic Linkage

Crossover is a genetic process that occurs during meiosis, where homologous chromosomes exchange segments of DNA. This process can lead to genetic variation in offspring. Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close together on the same chromosome to be inherited together. In the context of the question, determining whether a crossover occurred is essential for understanding how the phenotypes of the offspring relate to the parental genotypes.
Heterozygosity

Heterozygosity refers to the presence of two different alleles at a specific gene locus in an individual. In this case, the daughters are heterozygous at both the EMWX and Xg loci, meaning they carry one allele for each trait. This genetic diversity can influence the expression of traits and the potential for offspring to inherit various combinations of alleles, which is important for predicting the phenotypes of the next generation.
