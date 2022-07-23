The gene controlling the Xg blood group alleles (Xg⁺ and Xg⁻) and the gene controlling a newly described form of inherited recessive muscle weakness called episodic muscle weakness (EMWX) are closely linked on the X chromosome in humans at position Xp22.3 (the tip of the short arm). A male with EMWX who is Xg⁻ marries a woman who is Xg⁺ and they have eight daughters and one son, all of whom are normal for muscle function, the male being Xg⁺ and all the daughters being heterozygous at both the EMWX and Xg loci. Following is a table that lists three of the daughters with the phenotypes of their husbands and children.

For each of the offspring, indicate whether or not a crossover was required to produce the phenotypes that are given.