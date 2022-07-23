Because of the relatively high frequency of meiotic errors that lead to developmental abnormalities in humans, many research efforts have focused on identifying correlations between error frequency and chromosome morphology and behavior. Tease et al. (2002) studied human fetal oocytes of chromosomes 21, 18, and 13 using an immunocytological approach that allowed a direct estimate of the frequency and position of meiotic recombination. Below is a summary of information [modified from Tease et al. (2002)] that compares recombination frequency with the frequency of trisomy for chromosomes 21, 18, and 13. (Note: You may want to read appropriate portions of Chapter 8 for descriptions of these trisomic conditions.)

Other studies indicate that the number of crossovers per oocyte is somewhat constant, and it has been suggested that positive chromosomal interference acts to spread out a limited number of crossovers among as many chromosomes as possible. Considering information in part (a), speculate on the selective advantage positive chromosomal interference might confer.