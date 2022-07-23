In Drosophila, a female fly is heterozygous for three mutations, Bar eyes (B), miniature wings (m), and ebony body (e). Note that Bar is a dominant mutation. The fly is crossed to a male with normal eyes, miniature wings, and ebony body. The results of the cross are as follows.
111 miniature; 101 Bar, ebony
29 wild type; 31 Bar, miniature, ebony
117 Bar; 35 ebony
26 Bar, miniature; 115 miniature, ebony
Interpret the results of this cross. If you conclude that linkage is involved between any of the genes, determine the map distance(s) between them.