Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug 12th Edition Concepts of Genetics
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages Problem 29b
Chapter 6, Problem 29b

A study was conducted in an attempt to determine which functional regions of a particular conjugative transfer gene (tra1) are involved in the transfer of plasmid R27 in Salmonella enterica. The R27 plasmid is of significant clinical interest because it is capable of encoding multiple-antibiotic resistance to typhoid fever. To identify functional regions responsible for conjugal transfer, an analysis was conducted by Lawley et al. (2002). J. Bacteriol. 184:2173-2180 was conducted in which particular regions of the tra1 gene were mutated and tested for their impact on conjugation. Shown here is a map of the regions tested and believed to be involved in conjugative transfer of the plasmid. Similar coloring indicates related function. Numbers correspond to each functional region subjected to mutation analysis.
Color-coded map of 14 mutated tra1 gene regions showing their impact on R27 plasmid conjugation transfer frequency.
Accompanying the map is a table showing the effects of these mutations on R27 conjugation.


Effects of Mutations in Functional Regions of Transfer Region 1 (tra1) on R27 Conjugation
Table showing effects of mutations in tra1 gene regions on R27 plasmid conjugation and relative transfer frequencies.
Which regions appear to have the most impact on conjugation? 

1
Step 1: Examine the map of the tra1 gene regions and note the color coding, which groups regions by related function. This helps to understand which functional groups might be involved in conjugation.
Step 2: Review the table showing the effects of mutations in each region on conjugative transfer frequency. Pay attention to whether the mutation results in a '+' (positive transfer) or '-' (negative transfer) and the corresponding relative conjugation frequency percentage.
Step 3: Identify regions where mutations cause a complete loss of conjugation (0% relative conjugation frequency). These regions are critical for conjugation function.
Step 4: Compare regions with partial reduction in conjugation frequency (e.g., 12% or 13%) to those with no effect (100%) to determine which regions have a significant but not complete impact on conjugation.
Step 5: Conclude that regions with 0% conjugation frequency upon mutation have the most impact on conjugation, indicating these regions are essential for the transfer of the R27 plasmid.

