Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 28b

Bacterial conjugation, mediated mainly by conjugative plasmids such as F, represents a potential health threat through the sharing of genes for pathogenicity or antibiotic resistance. Given that more than 400 different species of bacteria coinhabit a healthy human gut and more than 200 coinhabit human skin, Francisco Dionisio [(2002) Genetics 162:1525 1532] investigated the ability of plasmids to undergo between-species conjugal transfer. The following data are presented for various species of the enterobacterial genus Escherichia. The data are presented as 'log base 10' values; for example, -2.0 would be equivalent to 10⁻² as a rate of transfer. Assume that all differences between values presented are statistically significant.
Table showing log base 10 rates of plasmid transfer between four Escherichia species, with highest transfer from E. coli to E. chrysanthemi.
In what species is within-species transfer most likely? In what species pair is between-species transfer most likely?

1
Understand that the table shows log base 10 values of plasmid transfer rates between different Escherichia species, where the donor species are in columns and recipient species are in rows.
Recall that a higher log base 10 value (less negative) corresponds to a higher rate of plasmid transfer, since the values represent logarithms of transfer rates (e.g., -2.0 means 10⁻²).
Identify the highest value in the table by scanning all the entries, excluding the diagonal where donor and recipient are the same species, as the question asks for between-species transfer.
Compare the values to find the pair with the least negative log value, indicating the most likely between-species plasmid transfer.
Conclude which species pair corresponds to this highest transfer rate by matching the row (recipient) and column (donor) of the identified value.

Bacterial Conjugation and Plasmid Transfer

Bacterial conjugation is a process where genetic material, often plasmids, is transferred directly from a donor to a recipient cell through cell-to-cell contact. Conjugative plasmids like the F plasmid carry genes that enable this transfer, facilitating the spread of traits such as antibiotic resistance among bacteria.
Logarithmic Scale in Measuring Transfer Rates

The rates of plasmid transfer are expressed as log base 10 values, where a value of -2.0 corresponds to a transfer rate of 10⁻². This logarithmic scale allows easier comparison of rates that vary over several orders of magnitude, with higher (less negative) values indicating higher transfer frequencies.
Species-Specificity in Plasmid Transfer

Plasmid transfer rates vary between different bacterial species pairs, influenced by compatibility and cellular mechanisms. Identifying the species pair with the highest transfer rate helps understand the potential for gene spread across species, which is critical for assessing risks of antibiotic resistance dissemination.
