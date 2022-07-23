Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and BacteriophagesProblem 29a
Chapter 6, Problem 29a

A study was conducted in an attempt to determine which functional regions of a particular conjugative transfer gene (tra1) are involved in the transfer of plasmid R27 in Salmonella enterica. The R27 plasmid is of significant clinical interest because it is capable of encoding multiple-antibiotic resistance to typhoid fever. To identify functional regions responsible for conjugal transfer, an analysis was conducted by Lawley et al. (2002). J. Bacteriol. 184:2173-2180 was conducted in which particular regions of the tra1 gene were mutated and tested for their impact on conjugation. Shown here is a map of the regions tested and believed to be involved in conjugative transfer of the plasmid. Similar coloring indicates related function. Numbers correspond to each functional region subjected to mutation analysis.
Color-coded map of 14 functional regions of tra1 gene with numbers indicating mutation sites affecting plasmid conjugation transfer rates.
Accompanying the map is a table showing the effects of these mutations on R27 conjugation.
Effects of Mutations in Functional Regions of Transfer Region 1 (tra1) on R27 Conjugation
Table showing mutations in R27 plasmid regions with their effect on conjugative transfer and relative frequency percentages.


Given the data, do all functional regions appear to influence conjugative transfer?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the color-coded map of the tra1 gene, noting that it is divided into 14 functional regions, each numbered from 1 to 14 and grouped by color to indicate related functions.
Understand that mutations were introduced into each of these regions to assess their impact on the conjugative transfer of the R27 plasmid in Salmonella enterica.
Recognize that if a mutation in a particular region significantly reduces or abolishes conjugative transfer, that region is likely important for the process.
Compare the transfer rates or functional outcomes associated with mutations in each region to determine which regions affect conjugation and which do not.
Conclude that not all regions may influence conjugative transfer equally; some regions might show no effect when mutated, indicating they are not essential for the transfer function.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugative Transfer and Plasmids

Conjugative transfer is a process where genetic material, typically plasmids, is transferred between bacteria through direct contact. Plasmids like R27 carry genes that can confer traits such as antibiotic resistance, making their transfer clinically significant. Understanding which gene regions control this transfer helps in combating the spread of resistance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
R Plasmid

Functional Regions of Genes and Mutation Analysis

Genes often contain multiple functional regions, each responsible for specific activities or interactions. Mutation analysis involves altering these regions to observe changes in function, helping identify which parts are essential. In this study, mutating different regions of the tra1 gene reveals their role in plasmid conjugation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Interpreting Color-Coded Genetic Maps

Color-coded maps visually group gene regions by related functions, aiding in understanding complex genetic structures. In the image, regions with similar colors share functional roles, and numbers indicate mutation sites tested. This helps correlate specific mutations with their impact on conjugative transfer efficiency.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:43
The Genetic Code
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Bacterial conjugation, mediated mainly by conjugative plasmids such as F, represents a potential health threat through the sharing of genes for pathogenicity or antibiotic resistance. Given that more than 400 different species of bacteria coinhabit a healthy human gut and more than 200 coinhabit human skin, Francisco Dionisio [(2002) Genetics 162:1525 1532] investigated the ability of plasmids to undergo between-species conjugal transfer. The following data are presented for various species of the enterobacterial genus Escherichia. The data are presented as 'log base 10' values; for example, -2.0 would be equivalent to 10⁻² as a rate of transfer. Assume that all differences between values presented are statistically significant.

What general conclusion(s) can be drawn from these data?

867
views
Textbook Question

Bacterial conjugation, mediated mainly by conjugative plasmids such as F, represents a potential health threat through the sharing of genes for pathogenicity or antibiotic resistance. Given that more than 400 different species of bacteria coinhabit a healthy human gut and more than 200 coinhabit human skin, Francisco Dionisio [(2002) Genetics 162:1525 1532] investigated the ability of plasmids to undergo between-species conjugal transfer. The following data are presented for various species of the enterobacterial genus Escherichia. The data are presented as 'log base 10' values; for example, -2.0 would be equivalent to 10⁻² as a rate of transfer. Assume that all differences between values presented are statistically significant.

In what species is within-species transfer most likely? In what species pair is between-species transfer most likely?

843
views
Textbook Question

Bacterial conjugation, mediated mainly by conjugative plasmids such as F, represents a potential health threat through the sharing of genes for pathogenicity or antibiotic resistance. Given that more than 400 different species of bacteria coinhabit a healthy human gut and more than 200 coinhabit human skin, Francisco Dionisio [(2002) Genetics 162:1525 1532] investigated the ability of plasmids to undergo between-species conjugal transfer. The following data are presented for various species of the enterobacterial genus Escherichia. The data are presented as 'log base 10' values; for example, -2.0 would be equivalent to 10⁻² as a rate of transfer. Assume that all differences between values presented are statistically significant.

What is the significance of these findings in terms of human health?

811
views
Textbook Question

A study was conducted in an attempt to determine which functional regions of a particular conjugative transfer gene (tra1) are involved in the transfer of plasmid R27 in Salmonella enterica. The R27 plasmid is of significant clinical interest because it is capable of encoding multiple-antibiotic resistance to typhoid fever. To identify functional regions responsible for conjugal transfer, an analysis was conducted by Lawley et al. (2002). J. Bacteriol. 184:2173-2180 was conducted in which particular regions of the tra1 gene were mutated and tested for their impact on conjugation. Shown here is a map of the regions tested and believed to be involved in conjugative transfer of the plasmid. Similar coloring indicates related function. Numbers correspond to each functional region subjected to mutation analysis.

Accompanying the map is a table showing the effects of these mutations on R27 conjugation.


Effects of Mutations in Functional Regions of Transfer Region 1 (tra1) on R27 Conjugation

Which regions appear to have the most impact on conjugation? 

458
views
Textbook Question

A study was conducted in an attempt to determine which functional regions of a particular conjugative transfer gene (tra1) are involved in the transfer of plasmid R27 in Salmonella enterica. The R27 plasmid is of significant clinical interest because it is capable of encoding multiple-antibiotic resistance to typhoid fever. To identify functional regions responsible for conjugal transfer, an analysis was conducted by Lawley et al. (2002). J. Bacteriol. 184:2173-2180 was conducted in which particular regions of the tra1 gene were mutated and tested for their impact on conjugation. Shown here is a map of the regions tested and believed to be involved in conjugative transfer of the plasmid. Similar coloring indicates related function. Numbers correspond to each functional region subjected to mutation analysis.

Accompanying the map is a table showing the effects of these mutations on R27 conjugation.


Effects of Mutations in Functional Regions of Transfer Region 1 (tra1) on R27 Conjugation


Which regions appear to have a limited impact on conjugation?

524
views
Textbook Question

A study was conducted in an attempt to determine which functional regions of a particular conjugative transfer gene (tra1) are involved in the transfer of plasmid R27 in Salmonella enterica. The R27 plasmid is of significant clinical interest because it is capable of encoding multiple-antibiotic resistance to typhoid fever. To identify functional regions responsible for conjugal transfer, an analysis was conducted by Lawley et al. (2002). J. Bacteriol. 184:2173-2180] was conducted in which particular regions of the tra1 gene were mutated and tested for their impact on conjugation. Shown here is a map of the regions tested and believed to be involved in conjugative transfer of the plasmid. Similar coloring indicates related function. Numbers correspond to each functional region subjected to mutation analysis.

Accompanying the map is a table showing the effects of these mutations on R27 conjugation.

Effects of Mutations in Functional Regions of Transfer Region 1 (tra1) on R27 Conjugation

What general conclusions might one draw from these data? 

408
views