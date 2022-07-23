How do we know that genes exist in bacteria and bacteriophages?

Textbook Question
How do we know that bacteria undergo genetic recombination, allowing the transfer of genes from one organism to another?
405
views
How do we know that bacteria undergo genetic recombination, allowing the transfer of genes from one organism to another?
How do we know whether or not genetic recombination between bacteria involves cell-to-cell contact?
How do we know that bacteriophages recombine genetic material through transduction and that cell-to-cell contact is not essential for transduction to occur?