How do we know whether or not genetic recombination between bacteria involves cell-to-cell contact?

1
Understand the concept of genetic recombination in bacteria, which can occur through different mechanisms such as transformation, transduction, and conjugation. Among these, conjugation specifically requires direct cell-to-cell contact.
Design an experiment where two bacterial strains with distinguishable genetic markers are mixed under conditions that either allow or prevent physical contact between cells. For example, use a filter that permits the passage of DNA but not whole cells.
If recombination occurs only when cells are allowed to physically touch (no filter or a filter that allows cell contact), but not when separated by a barrier that prevents contact, this suggests that recombination requires cell-to-cell contact.
Measure the frequency of recombinant bacteria in both conditions by plating on selective media that only allows growth of recombinants, and compare the results.
Conclude that genetic recombination involves cell-to-cell contact if recombinants are observed only when cells can physically interact, indicating conjugation as the mechanism.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Recombination in Bacteria

Genetic recombination in bacteria is the process by which DNA is exchanged between bacterial cells, leading to genetic variation. It can occur through transformation, transduction, or conjugation, each involving different mechanisms and requirements.
Bacterial Conjugation and Cell-to-Cell Contact

Conjugation is a form of genetic recombination that requires direct physical contact between bacterial cells, typically mediated by a pilus. This contact allows the transfer of plasmid or chromosomal DNA from a donor to a recipient cell.
Experimental Methods to Test Cell Contact Requirement

To determine if recombination requires cell-to-cell contact, experiments use physical barriers like filters that allow DNA passage but prevent cell contact. If recombination occurs only when cells can touch, it confirms the necessity of direct contact.
