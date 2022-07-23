Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and BacteriophagesProblem 1d
Chapter 6, Problem 1d

How do we know that bacteriophages recombine genetic material through transduction and that cell-to-cell contact is not essential for transduction to occur?

Understand the concept of transduction: Transduction is a process in which bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria) transfer genetic material from one bacterial cell to another. This process does not require direct cell-to-cell contact, unlike conjugation, which involves physical contact between bacterial cells.
Review experimental evidence for transduction: Scientists demonstrated transduction by using a U-tube experiment with a filter that prevents direct contact between bacterial cells. In this setup, bacteriophages could pass through the filter, but bacterial cells could not. Genetic recombination was observed, indicating that the transfer of genetic material occurred via the bacteriophages and not through direct contact.
Analyze the role of bacteriophages in genetic recombination: During the lytic or lysogenic cycle, bacteriophages can accidentally package fragments of the host bacterial DNA into their capsids. When these phages infect another bacterial cell, they introduce the DNA from the previous host, leading to genetic recombination in the recipient cell.
Differentiate between generalized and specialized transduction: Generalized transduction occurs when random fragments of bacterial DNA are packaged into a phage during the lytic cycle, while specialized transduction involves the transfer of specific bacterial genes near the prophage insertion site during the lysogenic cycle. Both processes demonstrate that bacteriophages can mediate genetic recombination without requiring cell-to-cell contact.
Conclude based on the evidence: The U-tube experiment and the mechanisms of generalized and specialized transduction provide strong evidence that bacteriophages facilitate genetic recombination through transduction and that this process does not depend on direct cell-to-cell contact.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transduction

Transduction is a process of genetic recombination in which bacteriophages transfer genetic material from one bacterium to another. This occurs when a phage infects a bacterial cell, incorporates a fragment of the host's DNA, and then transfers this DNA to a new bacterial host during subsequent infections. This mechanism demonstrates that genetic material can be exchanged without direct cell-to-cell contact, distinguishing it from other forms of genetic exchange like conjugation.
Bacteriophages

Bacteriophages, or phages, are viruses that specifically infect bacteria. They play a crucial role in the genetic exchange among bacterial populations by facilitating transduction. Understanding the life cycle of bacteriophages, including their ability to integrate bacterial DNA into their own genome, is essential for comprehending how they contribute to genetic recombination and diversity in bacterial species.
Genetic Recombination

Genetic recombination refers to the process by which genetic material is rearranged or exchanged between organisms, leading to new genetic combinations. In bacteria, this can occur through transformation, conjugation, and transduction. The study of genetic recombination is vital for mapping bacterial and phage chromosomes, as it provides insights into genetic diversity, evolution, and the mechanisms underlying bacterial adaptation.
